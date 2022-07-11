In photos: Cameron Clamp proves to be prize guy in feature race at Jedburgh Border Games

Clamp clocked 11.52 seconds, from a mark of 11m, at the town’s Riverside Park yesterday to pick up the £3,000 first prize for the sprint, part of an £8,000 total prize kitty up for grabs.

Gkontouin Imante, of Glasgow’s Shettleston Harriers, was second, from a mark of 6.5m, and Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Iskan Barskanmay, a winner over 200m at Kelso’s games six days previously, third, from 12.5m.

Victory in the 200m open went to Edinburgh's Tom Bradley in a time of 22.66 seconds, from a 59m mark, with Hawick’s Sean McMichan second and Midlothian’s Murray Blair third.

Fellow Edinburgh athlete Allan Hamilton won both the invitation 100m and sprint championship over the same distance from scratch, recording times of 10.97 seconds and 11.

Kelso’s Douglas Young was third in the former and second in the latter, ahead of Hawick’s Kyle Potts.

First prizes for both the 800m and 1,500m opens also ended up outwith the Borders, with Conon Harper, of Glasgow’s Giffnock North Athletics Club winning both.

He clocked 2:01.36 in the former, beating Hawick’s Stewart Fraser and TLJT’s Rory McDonald, and 4:15.17 in the latter, seeing off Kelso’s Darrell Hastie and Gala Harrier Julia Johnstone.

Lasswade Athletic Club member Euan Hood, of Peebles, won the 400m open in 52.37 from a mark of 12m.

Victory in both the ladies’ 100m open and veterans’ 90m open went to Hawick runners, Brodie Cowan in the former in 12.21, from 8m, and David Lauder in the latter in 10.19, from 13.5m.

TLJT’s Rojin Barskanmay was runner-up in the ladies’ race and Hawick’s John Paxton in the veterans’ 90m, with TLJT’s Thomas Finkle third.

TLJT runners won half of the eight youth races – Ava Lees, also named as most promising young athlete, the 90m B race in 10.15, from clubmates Freddie Wilson and Rory Smith, and a confined 90m handicap in 11.27, from clubmate and sister Robyn Lees and Jedburgh’s Jess Knox; Wilson the 200m B race in 23.72, from Hawick’s Oliver McCraw and Max Vevers; and Tess Renwick the 200m A race in 24.10, from clubmate Craig Tindle and Hawick’s Carra McLeod.

Innerleithen’s Josh Landers won the youths’ 90m A race in 10.15, from Carra McLeod and Renwick; Kelso’s Evie Leonard the 400m handicap in 51.66, from Renwick and Connor McLeod; Kelso’s Leo Tait the 800m handicap in 2:18.09, from Hawick’s Alfie Walker and Kelso’s Rachael Dumma; and Kelso’s Oliver Hastie the 1,500m handicap in 4:48.64, from Hawick’s Irvine and McLaren Welsh.

St Ronan’s Border Games at Innerleithen are next up this coming Saturday, beginning at 2pm.

Langholm’s games follow on Friday, July 29, and Morebattle’s on Saturday, August 13, wrapping up this year’s circuit, the first since 2019 due to coronavirus restrictions.

