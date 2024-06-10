In photos: Brothers Robbie and Irvine Welsh go distance for race wins on home turf at Hawick Border Games

The former won the 1,600m open and was also runner-up in the 800m open, won by his younger sibling.

The elder Welsh’s winning time, from a mark of 70m, was 4:33.93, and his brother’s, from 75m, was 2:03.40.

Kelso’s Matthew Fleming was second in the 1,600m, from a mark of 245m, and Mark Young, also of Kelso, was third, from 50m.

Young was also third over 800m, starting, like the elder Welsh, from a 25m mark.

Victory in the 110m open went to Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Iskan Barskanmay and his clubmate Evie Renwick was third, sandwiching Hawick’s Ryan McMichan.

Barskanmay’s winning time was 11.8 seconds, from a mark of 10m. McMichan was given a 4.5m start and Renwick one of 15.5m.

Kelso’s Douglas Young, given a 3m start, won a 100m invitation sprint in 11.17 seconds.

TLJT’s Scott Tindle, also going from a 3m mark, and Hawick’s Daniel Paxton, from 14m, were joint runners-up.

Hawick’s Jack Wilson finished first in the 200m open in 22.8 seconds, from a 26m mark, also winning the prize for best local performance of the day.

Edinburgh’s Graeme Armstrong was second in that race, from 40m, and Samantha Turnbull, of Peebles, third, from 35m.

First place in the 400m open went to Jedburgh’s Calum Murrow. He clocked a time of 51.45 seconds from a mark of 25m, with Hawick’s Kyle Potts second, from 27m, and County Durham’s Jason Catterall third, from 65m.

TLJT’s Craig Tindle won both the youths’ 100m championship scratch race and 200m open, the former in 12.07 seconds and the latter, from a mark of 8m, in 24.36.

Kelso’s Daniel Lawson and Lewis Fleming were second and third respectively over 100m and Hawick’s Oliver Fenech, given a 29m start, was runner-up over 200m, with Jedburgh’s Charlie Whitecross third, from 40m.

Tindle’s TLJT clubmates Robyn Lees and Isla Woodburn took the top two places in the 90m youth race, the former, given an 18m start, winning with a time of 10.34 seconds and the latter given a mark of 21m.

Kelso’s Lewis Fleming was third, from 16m, but his brother Harry won the 800m youth race, in 2:03.43, from a 215m mark, and their AG Running School clubmate Lucy Welsh finished first in the 400m youth race, in 53.65 seconds, from 105m.

Brothers Oliver and Isaac Hastie were second and third in the former, from marks of 55m and 180m, and Kelso’s Rose Davidson and Woodburn took the other podium places in the latter, from 105m and 90m.

Peebles hosts the third round of this year’s games this Wednesday, from 6.30pm, with Selkirk’s following this coming Saturday, from 1.30pm; Kelso’s on Sunday, June 30, from 2pm; Jedburgh’s on Saturday, July 13, from noon; Innerleithen’s on Saturday, July 20, from 2pm; Langholm’s on Friday, July 26, from 1.30pm; and Morebattle’s on Saturday, August 10, from 1pm.

