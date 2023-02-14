In photos: Brothers Robbie and Irvine Welsh among winners at Hawick running club’s championships
Brothers Robbie and Irvine Welsh were among the winners at Teviotdale Harriers’ 2023 club championships, held at Hawick’s Wilton Lodge Park on Saturday.
The former won the senior men’s Campbell Trophy and the latter the BM Murray Trophy for under-15 and under-17 boys.
There were seven other prizes up for grabs, club president Paul Lockie claiming the senior men’s sealed-handicap Erskine Trophy, Dianne Lauder the senior women’s Borthwick Trophy, Greg Watson the under-13 boys’ shield, Ivan Watson the under-11 boys’ Hawick Ex Servicemen’s Club Trophy, Jessica Smith the under-15 and under-17 girls’ SC Birch Memorial Cup, Emily McLeod the under-13 girls’ Douglas Trophy and Rosa Mabon the under-11 girls’ Taylor Trophy.