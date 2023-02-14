In photos: Brothers Robbie and Irvine Welsh among winners at Hawick running club’s championships

The former won the senior men’s Campbell Trophy and the latter the BM Murray Trophy for under-15 and under-17 boys.

There were seven other prizes up for grabs, club president Paul Lockie claiming the senior men’s sealed-handicap Erskine Trophy, Dianne Lauder the senior women’s Borthwick Trophy, Greg Watson the under-13 boys’ shield, Ivan Watson the under-11 boys’ Hawick Ex Servicemen’s Club Trophy, Jessica Smith the under-15 and under-17 girls’ SC Birch Memorial Cup, Emily McLeod the under-13 girls’ Douglas Trophy and Rosa Mabon the under-11 girls’ Taylor Trophy.