Robbie Welsh won the senior men's Campbell Trophy at Teviotdale Harriers' 2023 club championships at Hawick's Wilton Lodge Park on Saturday

In photos: Brothers Robbie and Irvine Welsh among winners at Hawick running club’s championships

Brothers Robbie and Irvine Welsh were among the winners at Teviotdale Harriers’ 2023 club championships, held at Hawick’s Wilton Lodge Park on Saturday.

By Darin Hutson
5 minutes ago
Updated 14th Feb 2023, 4:43pm

The former won the senior men’s Campbell Trophy and the latter the BM Murray Trophy for under-15 and under-17 boys.

There were seven other prizes up for grabs, club president Paul Lockie claiming the senior men’s sealed-handicap Erskine Trophy, Dianne Lauder the senior women’s Borthwick Trophy, Greg Watson the under-13 boys’ shield, Ivan Watson the under-11 boys’ Hawick Ex Servicemen’s Club Trophy, Jessica Smith the under-15 and under-17 girls’ SC Birch Memorial Cup, Emily McLeod the under-13 girls’ Douglas Trophy and Rosa Mabon the under-11 girls’ Taylor Trophy.

1. Teviotdale Harriers' 2023 club championships

Irvine Welsh won the under-15 and under-17 boys' BM Murray Trophy at Teviotdale Harriers' 2023 club championships at Hawick's Wilton Lodge Park on Saturday

Photo: Alex Corbett

2. Teviotdale Harriers' 2023 club championships

Dianne Lauder won the Borthwick Trophy for senior women at Teviotdale Harriers' 2023 club championships at Hawick's Wilton Lodge Park on Saturday

Photo: Alex Corbett

3. Teviotdale Harriers' 2023 club championships

Greg Watson, left, won the under-13 boys' junior shield at Teviotdale Harriers' 2023 club championships at Hawick's Wilton Lodge Park on Saturday

Photo: Alex Corbett

4. Teviotdale Harriers' 2023 club championships

Ivan Watson won the under-11 boys' trophy at Teviotdale Harriers' 2023 club championships at Hawick's Wilton Lodge Park on Saturday

Photo: Alex Corbett

