In photos: Borders hill race attracts turnout of more than 250

Organised by Selkirk Fund Runners, the event, now in its ninth year after taking 2021 off due to the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to raise about £3,500 for Tweed Valley Mountain Rescue Team.

Part of Scottish Hill Runners’ annual championship, this year’s senior men’s race was won by Eoin Lennon, of Midlothian’s Carnethy Hill Running Club, in a time of one hour 30 minutes and 25 seconds.

2022’s senior women’s title went to Morag McClelland, of Edinburgh’s Hunters Bog Trotters, after she finished in 1:52.47.

It was the first time Lennon had taken part in the race and he says he hopes it won’t be the last.

“It’s a tremendous course – a steady climb, some lovely running along the top and then a nice fast descent to the feed station before that sting in the tail before the finish,” said the 34-year-old digital marketing executive.

“I’m pretty happy with my performance since this is the first race of the year, and I would definitely hope to be back here again next year.”

McClelland last competed in the race nine years ago and she said she was delighted to have finished first.

“Since my previous appearance here, I’ve had two children and undergone knee surgery so it’s certainly a bit of a surprise to have won,” said the Edinburgh solicitor.

Organiser Sheila Cochrane said: “There are 52 people involved out on the course and back at Selkirk Rugby Club, where the runners are based, and, as always, I’ve had tremendous support from local landowners and sponsors.

“The weather was glorious, and everyone seems to have enjoyed themselves, which, at the end of the day, is what really counts.”

Thomas Callan, of Glasgow’s Westerlands Cross-Country Club, finished second in the senior men’s race in 1:31.09, followed by Alasdair McLeod, of Central Athletic Club, on 1:32.02.

Maddy Watson, of Law and District Amateur Athletic Club, was second senior woman back on 1:53.44, followed by Jessica Brydon, of Glasgow’s Shettleston Harriers, on 1:54.40.

The fastest male runner over the age of 60 was Ian Maxwell, of Gala Harriers, on 2:1.04, and his clubmate Jocelyn Richmond was the first female runner back in that age class in 2:36.58.

Gala Harrier Clark Scott was the first Borderer over the finishing line overall, coming 10th in 1:38:10, followed by Moorfoot Runners’ Simon Hammond in 21st place in 1:42:52 and Colin Williams in 33rd on 1:46:00; Lauderdale Limpers’ Marc Wilkinson in 40th on 1:48:10; Teviotdale Harriers’ Iain Williams in 43rd on 1:50:02; and Gala’s Tim Darlow in 45th on 1:50:40.

Full results can be seen at …

