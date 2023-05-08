In photos: Borderers claim first places in classes at national 5K championships

Borderers Sara Green, Darrell Hastie and Alistair Walker notched up first places in their age classes at Friday’s 2023 Scottish 5km championships at Silverknowe in Edinburgh.

Gala Harriers Green and Hastie both came out on top in their over-40 veteran categories, the former clocking 16:54 to finish 177th overall out of 521 and the latter 14:59 for 23rd place all told.

Scottish marathon champion Green was also eighth female finisher of any age.

Teviotdale Harrier Walker’s time of 16:38 equalled his own over-65 British record and saw him finish 152nd overall.

Green and Hastie were among 14 members of the Galashiels club competing, with clubmate Julia Johnstone also claiming a podium place by finishing as third-fastest woman over 50, and 374th overall, with 19:42.

The club’s other representatives in the capital were Marcus D’Agrosa, 92nd in 15:50; Gary Trewartha, 146th and 12th man over 40 in 16:34; Andy Painting, 270th in 18:06; Jamie McGowan, 277th in 18:11; Laura Goodson, 278th in 18:11; Scott Walker, 306th in 18:36; Liam Kemp, 309th in 18:40; Grant Dilasser, 318th in 18:44; Pamela Baillie, 341st and seventh woman over 40 in 19:03; James Dennison, 367th in 19:34; and Bob Noble, 406th in 20:20.

Walker was among four members of the Hawick club taking part, the others being under-20 Robbie Welsh, 88th in 15:48; under-17 Irvine Welsh, 223rd in 17:28; and Andrew Gibson, 311th in 18:41.

Central Athletic Club’s Jamie Crowe set a new course record of 14:14 to win the race’s senior men’s gold medal, beating Falkirk Victoria Harriers’ Scott Stirling and Kane Elliott, second in 14:16 and third in 14:19 respectively.

Lynn McKenna, a member of Glasgow’s Shettleston Harriers, picked up her first senior title ever with a time of 16:04, finishing as first female runner and 108th overall.

Central took home the team gold medals, with the silvers going to Edinburgh University Hare and Hounds Running Club and bronzes to South Lanarkshire’s Cambuslang Harriers.

The men’s under-20 title went to Fraser Gilmour, representing Renfrewshire’s Kilbarchan Amateur Athletic Club, for his time of 14:29, earning fifth place overall. Inverclyde Athletics Club’s Peter Bradshaw was second in that age category, and eighth overall, in 14:35 and Finlay Ross-Davie, of Edinburgh Uni Hare and Hounds, was third, and tenth all told, in 14:37.

