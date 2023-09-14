In photos: Borderer Thomas Hilton helps Scottish under-20s retain hill-running title at Peebles

​Moorfoot Runners’ Thomas Hilton helped Scotland’s under-20 men’s team retain their home countries hill-running international title at Cademuir Hill, near Peebles, on Sunday.

Gala Harriers Kirsty Rankine and Isla Paterson were also in action for their country at U17 and U20 levels respectively.

Hilton’s team-mate Jonathon Downey, of Kilmarnock, was second to England’s William Longden by 19 seconds in 25:48, with Angus Wright, of East Lothian, fourth in 26:08, and Harris Pagett, of Strathearn Harriers, fifth in 26:12. Clocking 26:30, Hilton finished eighth.

Paterson helped Scotland’s U20 women finish second to England, clocking 29:40 for fifth place.

Scotland’s U17 girls claimed a bronze medal, assisted by Rankine’s ninth-placed finish in 18:56.

Cademuir Hill also hosted an inter-district competition at the same time and Gala’s Ava Richardson helped East Scotland’s U17s claim victory with a first place in that section, and tenth overall, in 18:56.

1 . Sunday's home countries hill-running junior international at Cademuir Hill, near Peebles Borderer Thomas Hilton, second from right, with his Scottish under-20 team-mates at Sunday's home countries hill-running junior international at Cademuir Hill, near Peebles Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales

2 . Sunday's home countries hill-running junior international at Cademuir Hill, near Peebles Kirsty Rankine running for Scotland's under-17s at Sunday's home countries hill-running junior international at Cademuir Hill, near Peebles, clocking 18:56 Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales

3 . Sunday's home countries hill-running junior international at Cademuir Hill, near Peebles Borderer Zico Field clocking 29:47 for East Scotland's under-20s at Sunday's home countries hill-running junior international at Cademuir Hill, near Peebles, for 21st place Photo: Neil Renton Photo Sales