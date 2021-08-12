Host of Reivers hockey players

Janet Jack, right, with Edinburgh coach Jude McMullin

While the club’s young players also gained new caps recently, this is an opportunity for the more ‘senior’ players to represent their country, collecting new caps along the way.

The moot for Masters hockey is #itsnevertoolate – and this is certainly the case for Tash McLaren and Laura McLean, who will gain their first Scottish Masters caps in the O35s Scottish squad.

They are joined in this age group by Denise Fairbairn.

Charlotte Barrett of Galashiels

Jackie Wilson (Hawick) will be representing her country in the O50s, while Janet Jack (Ancrum) and Carolyn Allison (Duns) are selected for the O55s.

Charlotte Barrett of Galashiels also joins the Masters Ladies in the O60s – as does Kelso HC’s Moria Anderson, of Duns.

The ladies will travel to the new Nottingham Hockey Centre which boasts several pitches, to play in their age groups in the home countries from August 14-16.