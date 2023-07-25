Hawick trainer Donald Whillans enjoyed success at Ayr on Monday

Ridden for the first time by Danny Tudhope on good to soft ground in the 4.15pm race - the Join Racing TV Now Handicap featuring 13 runners and contested over six furlongs - Whillans’ 9-2 joint-favourite stormed up the stands’ rail to see off gambled-on Irish raider Pretty Boy Floyd, who was ridden by Sam James and shared race favouritism, by three-quarters of a length.

Muddy Lynn, a 15-2 shot ridden by Dale Swift, was back in third place.

Whillans’ son and assistant Callum said: “There is another race with identical conditions next Monday and the chances are she will be back for more.

"She is in unbelievable form and coming up that rail certainly suits her.”

The stunning run of recent form has come for See My Baby Jive, a seven-year-old mare, after her failing to win any of her first 17 competitive races – her best finishes were one second place and two thirds – but she is now flying and it would be no surprise to see her entering the winner’s enclosure yet again at Ayr in a few days’ time.