Hopes high that Tour of Britain cyclists’ latest visit to Borders will yield tourism boost

Team DSM cyclists Marius Mayrhofer, Chris Hamilton, Cees Bol, Leon Heinschke, Oscar Onley and Max Poole heading from Hawick to Duns on Monday during stage two of 2022's Tour of Britain (Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Jedburgh councillor Scott Hamilton, Scottish Borders Council’s executive member for community and business development, got Monday’s stage under way along with Scottish deputy first minister John Swinney.

“The weather was fantastic and significant numbers of spectators were in Hawick and Duns, and at the roadside along the entire route, to see some of the world’s best riders in action,” said Hamilton.

“The Tour of Britain provides us with worldwide media coverage of this fantastic area and helps to strengthen our reputation as one of the best places in Scotland to cycle.

Kelso rider Oscar Onley on Monday (Pic: Scottish Borders Council)

“It was particularly appropriate that the first South of Scotland cycling strategy was also launched this week, aiming to cement the region as Scotland’s leading cycling destination and make it a world-class cycling centre of excellence.

“Our investment in bringing events like the Tour of Britain to the Borders is a key part of our events strategy, bringing visitors to the area, supporting the local economy and delivering long-lasting benefits, including encouraging more people to take up or return to cycling.”

One cyclist given a particularly warm welcome was Kelso’s Oscar Onley, riding for Team DSM.

The 19-year-old finished in the pack despite a fall in the Lammermuir hills. He headed into stage three of the race in 30th position overall, 14 seconds behind leader Corbin Strong.

Monday’s stage two of 2022’s Tour of Britain was the ninth time in 13 years that the Borders had hosted the cycling race.

That 109-mile stage, from Hawick to Duns, remained almost entirely within the Borders but for a brief excursion into East Lothian.

Jedburgh, Kelso, Morebattle, Coldstream, Reston and Eyemouth were among the towns and villages it passed through.

The event’s previous visits were in 2021, 2019, 2017, 2015, 2013, 2012, 2011 and 2009, including a stage start in Hawick last year and a stage start and finish in Kelso two years previously.

Stage seven of the 2021 tour finished in Edinburgh after setting off from Hawick, going via the Ettrick Valley, Mountbenger in the Yarrow Valley, Innerleithen, Heriot, Stow, Lauder, Duns and Westruther.

2019’s visit, beginning and ending in Kelso, was all within the Borders, taking in Birgham, Coldstream, Paxton, Allanton, Chirnside, the Lammermuirs, Duns, Westruther, Gordon, Smailholm, Scott’s View, Melrose and Maxton.

2017’s hosting finished in Kelso after a loop of the central Borders going via the Lammermuirs, Duns, Coldstream, Stichill, Gordon, Smailholm, Scott’s View and Melrose.

2015’s visit saw a stage finish in Kelso and a second stage passing through Borders, calling in at Newcastleton, Bonchester Bridge, Hawick, Selkirk, Melrose, Coldstream, Duns and the Lammermuirs.

2013’s stage one departed from Peebles, and stages also set off from Peebles in 2011 and 2009.

2012 saw a stage start in Jedburgh.