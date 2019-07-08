Hogg puts the boot in to charity venture at Hawick

Scotland ‘s star fullback Stuart Hogg made another return to his hometown club of Hawick recently, to kick-start – literally – a charity venture.

Stuart Hogg donated an afternoon of kicking lessons at his old stomping ground, which provided a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young rugby players to get pointers from one of the best in the business, in return for a donation.

Hogg himself had an ignominious end to his Glasgow Warriors career when a controversial tackle from Rob Kearney crocked him in May’s PRO14 final. This is just one reason the new Exeter Chiefs star appreciates the need for financial help for those who’ve left the game but still bear the scars of participation.

Hogg’s support for the campaign has been augmented by businesses, players and fans.

Hearts + Balls ambassador Jim Taylor, who was paralysed after he suffered a broken neck when a scrummage collapsed in a 1978 game against Old Aloysians, said: “The support the charity gives to injured players is absolutely lifechanging, I can speak from experience.”