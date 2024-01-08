Hawick’s Ryan McMichan wins 2024’s new year sprint at Grangemouth

​Hawick teenager Ryan McMichan won this year’s Edinburgh new year sprint, relocated to Grangemouth, on Saturday, landing its top prize of £4,000.

Hawick's Ryan McMichan celebrating winning 2024's Edinburgh new year sprint, held at Grangemouth Stadium on Saturday, in 11.35 seconds from a mark of 8.5m (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

​The 18-year-old finished the 110m handicap sprint a metre ahead of runner-up Lewis Miller, representing Central Athletic Club.

McMichan, given a mark of 8.5m, recorded a winning time of 11.35 seconds to claim victory in the 155th running of the sprint, also earning the Eric Liddell Trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miller, given a handicap of 10.5m, clocked 11.44 seconds and Greenock Glenpark Harriers’ Simon Okiti finished third in 11.51, from a mark of 6.5m.

Hawick's Ryan McMichan, far right, winning 2024's Edinburgh new year sprint, held at Grangemouth Stadium on Saturday, in 11.35 seconds from a mark of 8.5m, with Central Athletic Club's Lewis Miller, far left, second in 11.44, from 10.5m (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

McMichan was the third Borders runner on the trot to win the sprint, following Scott Tindle, from Berwick but representing the region’s Tweed Leader Jed Track Athletics Club, at Musselburgh last year and West Linton’s Stacey Downie in Edinburgh in 2022, as well as being Hawick’s first victor since Dylan Ali in 2014.

He was one of only two Borderers to make the eight-strong field for this year’s final at Grangemouth Stadium, the other being TLJT’s Gordon Armstrong, fourth to cross the line in 11.59 seconds from an 8.5m mark.

His victory in the final followed first places in one of 12 heats, in 11.47 seconds, and one of four cross-ties in 11.44.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McMichan, coached by Alan Tearney and Henry Gray, was delighted to go all the way at the weekend after being eliminated at the cross-tie stage of 2023’s new year sprint, telling Scottish Athletics: “It is the biggest win of my career so far.

Hawick's Ryan McMichan winning his heat at 2024's Edinburgh new year sprint, held at Grangemouth Stadium on Saturday, on his way to victory in the main event (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

“I knew I had three races in me because I have been training hard and have done plenty of work in terms of endurance.

“I tried to stay positive and warm between the semi-final and the final.

“I got away to a good start and always felt I was gaining on the others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I finished strongly and I was pretty sure in the moment that I’d won the title.”

Ryan McMichan, right, and Gordon Armstrong contesting the final of Saturday's 155th new year sprint at Grangemouth (Pic: Alan Murray)

His past successes include winning the 110m open at June’s Peebles Border Games in 11.64 seconds, from a 9.5m mark, and the 200m race at 2022’s St Ronan’s Border Games in Innerleithen.

McMichan and Armstrong were among seven Borderers to enter this year’s sprint, promoted by Haddington’s James Cunningham following previous promoter Frank Hanlon’s retiral in July after 32 years in charge.

TLJT’s Iskan Barskanmay won his heat in 11.74 seconds, from an 11m mark, but finished fourth in the cross-ties in 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His clubmate Evie Renwick won hers too, from 16.5m, in 11.94 but finished fifth in her cross-tie in 11.95.

Tweed Leader Jed Track's Gordon Armstrong, right, winning his heat at Saturday's 155th new year sprint at Grangemouth (Pic: Alan Murray)

Gala Harriers’ Karalee Lindsay finished fourth in hers in 13.9, from 19.5m.

Another heat, won by Law’s James McClafferty, saw both Downie, representing Edinburgh Athletic Club, and TLJT’s Rojin Barskanmay fail to start.