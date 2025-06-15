Hawick’s Rory Anderson hits hat-trick of Border Games wins over 1,600m at Selkirk

The Teviotdale Harriers senior’s first-placed finish over 1,600m at the weekend – in 4:37.48, from a mark of 10m – followed wins over the same distance and 800m at Earlston’s opening round at the end of May.

Kelso’s Douglas Young is only one win behind Anderson’s tally of three from as many rounds after winning over 400m at Selkirk’s Philiphaugh cricket club in 50.12 seconds, also from a 10m mark, following on from his 110m sprint victory at Hawick six days earlier.

Kelso’s Matthew Fleming was runner-up to Anderson on Saturday, with Hawick’s Mark Young third, from respective marks of 235m and 40m.

Hawick’s Young was also third to Kelso’s, with fellow Teri Kyle Potts second, their marks being 27m and 25m, and he was third to Fleming’s son Matty too over 800m, with Tweed Leader Jed Track’s Sarah Ross second, from marks of 30m and 165m.

The younger Fleming’s winning time was 1:58.36, from a mark of 80m.

Further success for the extended Fleming family was forthcoming in the 110m sprint, Matthew’s brother and Matty’s uncle John, also representing Kelso’s AG Running School, finishing first in 11.65 seconds, fgrom a 13m mark.

TLJT’s Iskan Barskanmay was second, from 8.5m, and Morpeth’s Sean O’Hara third, from 6.25m.

Central Athletic Club’s Cameron Smith won the 200m open in 22.62 seconds, from a mark of 24m, with TLJT’s Gordon Armstrong second and Hawick’s John Paxton third, from 8m and 39m.

Six youth races were run too, with Jedburgh’s Robyn Cook and Hawick’s Oliver Fenech winning in their respective nine-to-11 and 12-to-15 age brackets in 9.74 seconds, from a 26m mark, and 10.04 seconds, from 10m.

Kelso’s Iona Douglas was second in the former, with Hawick’s Lily Hislop third, from 31m and 30m.

TLJT’s Amy Fenton was runner-up in the latter and Edinburgh’s Harry Lauder third, from 20m and 11m.

Hislop fared better over 200m, winning in 23.34 seconds, from a mark of 64m, with Iona Douglas second, also from 64m, and Jedburgh’s Joe McDade third, from 46m.

Victory in the 200m race for youths aged 12 to 15 went to Kelso’s Evie Leonard in 23.34 seconds, from a 36m mark, with Hawick’s Conor Young second and Lauder third, from 30m and 24m.

Hawick’s Greg Watson won the youths’ 400m race in 53.34 seconds, from a 30m mark, with his Teviotdale clubmate Freya Michie second, from 124m, and Kelso’s Harry Fleming third, from 78m.

Tom Sangster, of Eyemouth’s Henry Gray Running Club, won the youths 800m race, clocking 1:56.78 from a 125m mark, with Leonard second and Hawick’s Connor Davidson third, from 150m and 145m.

Round four of this summer’s games takes place at Kelso on Sunday, June 29, with three meetings following in July – at Jedburgh on Saturday the 12th, Innerleithen on Saturday the 19th and Langholm on Friday the 25th – and one in August at Morebattle on Saturday the 9th.

