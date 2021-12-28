Hawick's Lee McAllister adds home-town snooker championship trophy to his collection

Lee McAllister with his Borders snooker championship trophy (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

McAllister clinched that title for the eighth time at Hawick Conservative Club by beating Dougie Rae 3-0 in the contest’s final, also totting up the highest break of the day, 60.

David Clark and David Halfpenny were the competition’s defeated semi-finalists, beaten by McAllister and Rae respectively.

McAllister’s 2021 regional championship win was also his eighth, courtesy of a 4-1 final victory over Clark at Jedburgh’s Royal British Legion club.

The 46-year-old was delighted to add another trophy to his collection, saying: “It was great to win again.

“It gets harder to win every year as we’ve got a good standard of players​​​​​​​ in Hawick and in the Borders ​​​​​​​generally.