Hawick's Lee McAllister adds home-town snooker championship trophy to his collection
Hawick’s Lee McAllister has followed up his Borders snooker championship win at the end of October by winning his home-town’s championship too.
McAllister clinched that title for the eighth time at Hawick Conservative Club by beating Dougie Rae 3-0 in the contest’s final, also totting up the highest break of the day, 60.
David Clark and David Halfpenny were the competition’s defeated semi-finalists, beaten by McAllister and Rae respectively.
McAllister’s 2021 regional championship win was also his eighth, courtesy of a 4-1 final victory over Clark at Jedburgh’s Royal British Legion club.
The 46-year-old was delighted to add another trophy to his collection, saying: “It was great to win again.
“It gets harder to win every year as we’ve got a good standard of players in Hawick and in the Borders generally.
“I played four games on the day and won them all to nil so that was good.”