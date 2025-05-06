​Hawick to host evening of wrestling

Nina Samuels in wrestling action (Pic by Danny Elwes)Nina Samuels in wrestling action (Pic by Danny Elwes)
Hawick is to host a ​World Wide Wrestling League show at Venue 34 next Friday, May 16.

Two former World Wrestling Entertainment stars will be on the six-bout bill, Toronto-born Joe E Legend and current W3L women’s champion Nina Samuels.

They’ll be joined by Poland’s Robert Star, a former European heavyweight champion.

Doors open at 6.15pm, with the first bell half an hour later.

Tickets cost £19 for ringside front-row seats and £13 for elsewhere and they’re available online at https://www.w3lwrestling.com/ or from the North Bridge Street venue.

Hampshire-born Samuels, 36, will be defending her title against Glasgow’s Moxie Malone and Legend, 55, will be up against fellow Canadian Tim Strange.

Star, 30, will be getting to grips with England’s Luke Aldridge, reigning W3L world champion.

Other championship matches being contested in Hawick will see new W3L breakout champion Sami Sparx defending his title against fellow Scot Paul Hubris.

Also on the bill are Glasgow’s Lou King Sharp and Fifers Drew Marshall and Taylor Bryden.

The evening will be filmed for broadcast on streaming service Demand Progress Plus and YouTube’s weekly W3L Wrestling Showdown.

“This event promises non-stop action that will have families in attendance on the edge of their seats,” said promoter Mike Musgrave.

“American-style wrestling is extremely popular with families and children and the W3L hosts some of the biggest names in wrestling from the UK and abroad, including former WWE stars and top names from TV and major streaming platforms.”

