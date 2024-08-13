Hawick runner Thomas MacAskill wins half-mile Scottish grass-track championship at Aberdeenshire games

Hawick runner Thomas MacAskill celebrating winning 2024’s 800m Scottish grass-track championship title at this month’s Aboyne Highland Games

Hawick runner Thomas MacAskill has followed up his 800m British grass-track championship title at 2023’s Lochcarron Highland Games in Wester Ross by winning the Scottish version at this year’s Aboyne Highland Games.

The 20-year old clocked 2:12 to beat Skye’s Ewen Bradley by two seconds at the Aberdeenshire games to claim that Royal Scottish Highland Games Association title and it’s one he’s proud to add to his collection, reckoning it to be well worth the 360-plus-mile round trip from the Borders.

MacAskill said: “While grass-track events might not be the traditional 800m races that most people are familiar with, they carry their own unique challenges and prestige.

“This is a respected championship with a long history and I’m incredibly proud to now hold the title of Scottish grass-track champion.

“The race itself was everything you’d expect from a championship race. It wasn’t just about the time but about who could execute their race-plan and adapt to the challenges on the day.

“I crossed the finish line in about 2:10, and sure, that might not be the fastest time you’ll ever see on paper, but in grass-track racing, it’s not just about chasing times. These events are about head-to-head competition and the ultimate goal is to win. No one remembers the exact time you ran when you won a championship – they remember that you won.

“Being able to say you’re the RSHGA Scottish champion is what really matters, and that’s a title I’m honoured to now hold.

“I beat Ewen Bradley, a two-time Scottish champion in this event and RSHGA athlete of the year.

“Ewen is an exceptional competitor, and I have a lot of respect for him and what he’s achieved in this sport.

“As with any race, I couldn’t control who turned up on the day, but what I could control was my own preparation and effort.

“I focused on what I could do, making sure I was ready to give it everything I had when the time came.

“Every race is different – conditions, competitors, and circumstances change – but being able to adapt and come out on top is what I am proud of.

“I’m thrilled with how it all came together, and now to hold or have held both the Scottish and British titles is something I’m incredibly proud of and not a lot of grass-track racers can say that they have done that.”

That’s MacAskill’s season over for another summer now but he’s already looking ahead to what 2025 brings.

“I’m looking forward to what’s next but, for now, I’m going to have a bit of time off and reflect on this season and start the build-up for next year sometime later in the month,” he said. “I’m hungry for more next year.”