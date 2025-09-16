Hawick runner Greg Walker a winner at double at last Highland games of season

Greg Walker at this year’s Scottish masters’ cross-country championships at Dundee (Photo: Pete Bracegirdle)

Hawick’s Greg Walker won the two longest senior races at Sunday’s Bowhill Highland Games in Fife, the last of the 2025 season.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Walker finished first over both 1,600m and 3,200m in 4:19.88 and 9:42.28 respectively, from marks of 180m and 285m, also earning the award for adult performance of the day.

Tullibody’s Sam Bates was runner-up in the shorter race, with Glenrothes’ John Thomson third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forfar’s Angela Bell was second in the 3,200m open, with Kelso’s Matthew Fleming third, going from a 380m mark.

Kelso’s John Fleming winning the 90m veterans’s race at 2024’s Earlston Border Games (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Walker was one of two Borderers to win senior races, with Kelso’s John Fleming finishing an invitational 70m open first in eight seconds, from a mark of 8.5m, followed by Stirling’s Amadou Oury-Sow and Dundee’s Callum Letham.

Berwick’s Scott Tindle, running for Borders club Tweed Leader Jed Track, was also among Sunday’s winners and at the double, over 70m and in an 80m scratch championship race.

He clocked 7.75 seconds for the former, from a mark of 2m, and 9.09 seconds for the latter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow’s Lorne Kerr was second in the shorter sprint, with Tindle’s clubmate Nina Cessford third.

Samantha Turnbull was runner-up to her twin sister Natasha in the 267m race at Peebles Border Games last year (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Another Glaswegian, Sol Stewart, was runner-up in the 10m-longer version and Letham third.

Five other podium places went to Borderers.

Matthew Fleming was also third over 800m, going from 130m, with Edinburgh’s Douglas Bringhurst winning in 2:00.22, from 40m, and Dunfermline’s Rachel Barnett second.

Peebles’ Samantha Turnbull was second to Kerr, winner in 50.44 seconds from a 56m mark, over 400m and third over 200m, handicapped at 70m and 34m respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Tindle on the run at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena earlier this year (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

Turnbull’s twin sister Natasha was third over 400m, from 75m, and Selkirk’s Colin Bruce was second over 200m, from 48m, with victory going to Barnett in 21 seconds, from 60m.

Three of the day’s four youth races were won by Borderers as well.

Kelso’s Ben Nairn was first over 70m in 8.19 seconds, from 6.5m, and second over 400m, from 44m, earning the prize for best youth performance of the day.

Fellow Addie Gray Running School members Emmy Utterson and Archie Scott were second and third in the 70m sprint, from 17m and 15m, and another, Rory Fleming, won over 200m in 21.22 seconds, with clubmates Reece Jackson and Evie Leonard second and third, from 53m and 47m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Nairn winning the 200m race for youths of 13 to 16 at 2024’s Langholm Border Games (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Jedburgh’s Nathan Goodfellow won the youths’ 400m in 52.06 seconds, from a mark of 115m, with TLJT’s Rosa Mabon third, after Nairn, from 89m.

The day’s other children’s race was won by Dunfermline’s Ruaridh Barnett in 1:55.72, from a 28m mark, with Kelso’s Leo Tait and Mabon second and third, from 85m and 175m.

Four cycling contests were held too and Innerleithen’s Charles Fletcher won two of them, a 3,200m open in 6:24.94, from scratch, and a De’il-take-the-hindmost race, as well as a trophy for best bike performance.

Nairn was also among the junior winners at Blairgowrie and Rattray Highland Games in Perth and Kinross seven days earlier, finishing the 90m sprint in 9.87 seconds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His clubmates Tait and Iona Douglas were winners there too, over 1,600m in 5:01.83 and 200m in 23.76 seconds respectively.

Two senior wins went to Borderers as well, Bruce over 200m in 23.56 seconds and Matty Fleming over 800m in 52.38.

Confirmed results for Saturday’s Pitlochry Highland Games were unavailable at time of going to press.