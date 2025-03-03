Hawick racehorse trainer Ewan Whillans racks up back-to-back wins in Kelso’s £120,000 Bet365 Morebattle Hurdle with Cracking Rhapsody

The six-year-old bay gelding, again with Hawick jockey Craig Nichol in the saddle, beat Warwickshire trainer Olly Murphy’s Alnilam, with Sean Quinlan as jockey, by a length and a quarter at 12-1 in the 3.30pm race, the richest over hurdles on offer in Scotland.

He’s the first horse to win the two-mile race in successive years since Cyrius Darius in 2017 and 2018 – for late North Yorkshire trainer Malcolm Jefferson first time round and for his daughter Ruth the year after – and the first to do do for the same handler since Jinxy Jack recorded four first-place finishes on the trot from 1990 for the late Gordon Richards’ Cumbrian yard.

That was Whillans’ third Morebattle Hurdle victory all told, the other being as a jockey for his former trainer father Alistair Whillans on Brave Vision in 2007.

As well as a top prize of £61,728, the hurdle, staged since 1984, offers its first-place finisher the chance of a £100,000 bonus for winning any race over hurdles or fences at next week’s Cheltenham Festival south of the border in Gloucestershire, but it’s yet to be decided if Cracking Rhapsody, owned by John Wright and wife Sheila, will attempt to take that option up, though he is pencilled in for the event’s County Hurdle on Friday, March 14.

“Let’s enjoy today first as he isn’t the best of travellers, so we’re not sure if he’ll go to the festival,” said Whillans after Saturday’s win.

“I knew I’d never had him better so I was expecting him to run well, but this was a much better race than last tear’s – he wouldn’t have got in this year’s race off last year’s rating.

“He’s still only six and we might look again at the Scottish Champion Hurdle, in which he was third last year.

“We could even look at Punchestown or perhaps a run or two on the flat.

“I’m just delighted for his owners, John and Sheila Wright, as they have been with me right from the start.”

Saturday’s victory was Cracking Rhapsody’s sixth all together, the last four of them at Kelso – in December, in the same race a year prior and last February – following wins at Perth and Hexham in 2023.

It was also the third year on the bounce that victory in the hurdle has gone to a Borders-trained horse, Cracking Rhapsody having followed on, at the double, from Kelso handler Sandy Thomson’s Benson in 2023.

Perth and Kinross trainer Lucinda Russell, a past Morebattle Hurdle winner with Culcabock in 2006, had to settle for third place in a field of 18 also including 2022 victor Cormier, ridden by Jack Maggs for Brian Ellison’s North Yorkshire yard, this time round with Old Gregorian, with Conner McCann as jockey, but made up for that with a 604/1 treble elsewhere on Saturday’s racecard courtesy of Bold Light, Jet to Vegas and Walk On Quest.

Jack Power rode Bold Light to a victory worth £15,609 in the 2.20pm Bet365 Handicap Hurdle over almost two miles and five furlongs and Derek Fox guided Jet to Vegas and Walk On Quest to first-placed finishes respectively in the race after, the 2.55pm Bet365 Premier Novices’ Hurdle over two miles and two furlongs, landing its top prize of £42,712, and the concluding two-mile-five-furlong Bet365 Cyril Alexander Memorial Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase at 4.39pm, picking up prize money of £10,562.

The third-biggest top prize of the day, £34,170, was up for grabs in the two-mile-seven-furlong Bet365 Premier Chase at 1.45pm and it went to Warwickshire trainer Dan Skelton and his jockey brother Harry’s 5/6 favourite Grey Dawning.

Saturday’s other winners were Gallic Geordie, trained by Worcestershire’s Samuel Drinkwater and ridden by Benjamin Macey, in the opening 1.10pm Bet365 Handicap Chase over two miles and a furlong, and West Berkshire trainer Harry Derham’s Filibustering, with Paul O’Brien as jockey, in the two-mile Bet365 Juvenile Hurdle at 4.04pm, earning £8,714.

Nichol was the only Borders rider among Saturday’s winners but fellow Hawick jockey Bruce Lynn was runner-up to Filibustering in the second-last race of the day, with Nichol third in that one on Ellison’s Miners Gamble.

Kelso’s next race meeting is on Saturday, March 22. Tickets cost £23 in advance and £28 on the day. For details, go to https://kelso-races.co.uk/events/party-in-the-paddock-2025/

