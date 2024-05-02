Hawick racehorse trainer Ewan Whillans hoping to keep up winning streak at Musselburgh

Hawick racehorse trainer Ewan Whillans with Tartan Cookie, another of his horses (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

The bottom-weight, to be ridden by Cam Hardie, is the Borderer’s – and also the Borders’ – only representative at the East Lothian meeting and he’s hoping to keep up a run of form yielding three wins in his last six races over jumps and on the flat.

“He’s been kept busy on the all-weather already this year and was unlucky not to have won more than once,” said Whillans.

“He’s back on a winning mark and the trip is fine, although we know he stays, and has won, over further.”

The six-year-old bay gelding is one of seven entries for the 3.25pm race over a mile and four furlongs.

The most recent of his five wins to date was at Newcastle in January, with Ryan Sexton riding, but he had to settle for sixth place last time out, just short of a month ago at the same track, also with Sexton in the saddle.

Newmill-on-Slitrig-based Whillans’ most recent wins came at Ayr on Monday, both landing top prizes of £3,664.

Fielding three horses, he notched up a 41/1 double with Pinpoint and Ebony Maw, ridden by David Nolan and Rowan Scott respectively.

Pinpoint, a three-year-old bay gelding, won the five-furlong Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Confined Handicap at 4.25pm at odds of 15/2.

Ebony Maw, a seven-year-old bay gelding, finished first at 4/1 in the 5.35pm Virgin Bet Fives Handicap over a mile and five furlongs.

Whillans’ other representative in South Ayrshire, Billy Bathgate, finished third in that same race at 11/2, with Tom Eaves riding.

Those victories took Whillans up to 62nd place in Great British Racing’s jumps trainers’ championship, with winnings of £208,958 from 77 runs over the season ending last month, making him the second-highest placed Border after Kelso’s Sandy Thomson.