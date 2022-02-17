Hawick racehorse trainer Ewan Whillans hoping for fourth win of month at Kelso this week

Ewan Whillans with Kaizer, one of his previous winners this month (Photo by Bill McBurnie)

Formerly trained by ex-England footballer Mick Channon, the eight-year-old bay gelding will be running for Whillans for the third time after changing hands for £130,000 at Doncaster in South Yorkshire last May.

Whillans – a winner at Kelso twice and Newcastle once already in February with Tartan Cookie, Kaizer and Bella Bluesky – said: “He needed the race more than we thought when we ran him in a hurdle at Ayr over new year and it was a much better effort over fences at Newcastle next time.

“He came off the bridle turning into the straight but he didn’t fold immediately and only faded at the last.

Hawick racehorse trainer Donald Whillans with Stolen Money, a winner at Ayr this week (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

“He jumped and travelled and we were quite pleased with him. The nice ground at Kelso should suit him and then we can maybe look ahead to the Grimthorpe Chase at Doncaster in March.”

Opposition to Hold the Note, to be ridden by Hawick jockey Craig Nichol, in that £15,000 race could include Sounds Russian, a 16-length winner at Kelso’s last meeting of 2021 for North Yorkshire trainer Ruth Jefferson.

The feature race is the £25,000 Racing’s Best Ratings with Timeform Handicap Chase at 3.05pm, and entries for that one include Empire Steel, winner of the novices’ handicap chase on the same card 12 months ago.

The eight-year-old grey gelding is trained by Sandy Thomson near Kelso and will be ridden by his son-in-law Ryan Mania.

Danny McMenamin is also being lined up to ride Pay the Piper for Northumberland’s Ann Hamilton in that one.

Hawick trainer Donald Whillans, uncle of Ewan, is putting up eight-year-old chestnut mare Stainsby Girl, with Nichol riding, for the 2pm Get Expert Tips at Timeform.com Handicap Hurdle.