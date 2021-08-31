Hawick jockeys cause a flap at Langholm by winning all four races at flapping meeting

Alasdair Clark winning the fourth race at Langholm on Sunday on Magic Moments (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Langholm Horse Racing Association held a flapping meeting on Sunday, August 29, following the sport’s post-coronavirus pandemic comeback at Hawick Moor in mid-July after 16 months in abeyance.

Hawick jockeys Archie Young and Alasdair Clark won two races apiece, with the former also finishing runner-up to the latter twice.

The first race of the day was run over seven furlongs for the Ethel Johnstone Trophy, and a close finish saw Seven Up, ridden by Young and owned by Hawick syndicate Flex Racing, edge out Beautiful Sunday, with North Ayrshire’s Corey Madden in the saddle.

Jockey Alasdair Clark with dad Graham after winning the second Langholm flapping race on Cypriot Prince (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Third place went to Titan, ridden by Dominic Hislop.

Race two was over a mile and three furlongs for the J&B Racing Cup.

First past the post was Cypriot Prince, ridden by Clark, a worker at Alistair Whillans’ Hawick racehorse-training yard, and owned by his dad Graham.

Who Knows, ridden by Young, finished second, with Madden following on Taponthebar.

Hawick jockey Archie Young on Seven Up, in light blue and wine colours, winning the first seven-furlong handicap race at Langholm for Hawick's Flex Racing (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Race three was run over six furlongs with the Jock Ewart Memorial Trophy at stake.

Caster, with Young in the saddle, won that one, with second place being claimed by Madden in charge of Jack the Lad.

Race four was over a mile and a furlong for the Archie Scott Trophy.

In first place was Magic Moments, ridden by Clark, with Young in the saddle of Alfie Bow following in second place.

Cash It In, ridden by Madden, finished third.

Sunday’s meeting, billed as a ladies’ day, attracted a racecard of 25 horses.

The Langholm association’s Colin Barnfather tweeted afterwards: “A big thank-you to everyone who supported our meeting in any way.

“We were a wee bit thin on entries, but that’s the way it is this season.

“Thankfully there were no fallers and hopefully no injuries.”

Next up is Hawick Horse Racing Association’s Peter Pan meeting at the town’s moor on Saturday, September 11.