Hawick jockey Rhys Elliott targeting half-century of victories after riding out 20-win claim following comeback after four months out injured
That was on Coramento, a four-year-old bay gelding trained by County Durham’s David Thompson, over a mile at 16/1, earning prize money of £3,140, and it saw the apprentice ride out his 7lb claim, going down 2lb, with 30 further winners required to take that down to 3lb and another 45 for a clean slate.
“We are so proud of the way Rhys has bounced back from a terrible fall at Newcastle last autumn,” said fellow County Durham trainer Michael Dods, owner of the yard at Denton, near Darlington, that the teenager works at.
“His attitude has been first-class and we look forward to his success continuing with his claim down to 5lb.”
Elliott notched up a second place at the Tyneside track that night too, on Hijo de la Luna over a mile and two furlongs for North Yorkshire handler Simon West.
It was also at Newcastle that Elliott rode his first winner after almost four months out injured following a fall while riding four-year-old bay gelding Masterpainter for Dods, that comeback victory having been on Rebecca’s Girl at 15/8 for Camptown trainer Gary Rutherford over seven furlongs back on Saturday, February 15.
He’s had less luck since knocking 2lb off his claim, though, having to settle for an eighth place at Newcastle on Rebecca’s Girl, a five-year-old bay mare, at 4/1 on Saturday and a 17th at Doncaster in South Yorkshire the day after on 25/1 outsider Zuffolo for Dods.
His booked rides include two at Musselburgh today, on Golden Valour and Royal Duke, both for East Ayrshire trainer Mike Smith, Elliott having been in the saddle for both’s last wins at the same track in October, and one at Chelmsford, back on Hijo de la Luna, tomorrow.
Elliott, formerly employed at now-retired Hawick trainer Alistair Whillans’ stables, has worked for Dods since 2022.
