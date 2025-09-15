Hawick jockey Jason Hart follows up 1,000th British win with two apiece at Musselburgh and Newcastle

Jockey Jason Hart pictured at Chelmsford City Racecourse in Essex in August (Photo: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Hawick jockey Jason Hart marked his first return to his homeland since notching up his 1,000th British win a week prior with two first-placed finishes at Musselburgh on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His first win at the East Lothian track was on Parisian Scholar in the 2.50pm Listen to Heart Scotland Nursery Handicap over a mile and that was also the two-year-old bay colt’s first win in his four outings to date for North Yorkshire trainer Charlie Johnston’s Middleham yard.

The 85-40 favourite finished half a length ahead of Supreme Dancer, ridden by Oisin Orr for fellow North Yorkshire trainer Richard Fahey, to land prize money of £4,187.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was pretty green but he’s learning all the time and he kept finding for me,” said Hart of his mount.

Jason Hart riding Parisian Scholar to victory at Musselburgh Racecourse on Sunday ahead of Supreme Dancer (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Musselburgh Racecourse)

“He should stay further in time and I’d say he has a fair bit of ability.”

The Borderer’s second win at Musselburgh was in the last of his five rides of the day, on three-year-old chestnut gelding Saxonia in the 5.08pm Racing TV Handicap, also for Johnston and over a mile, at 7-2, finishing a neck ahead of Mark Winn on Criminal Shore, trained by David O’Meara near York.

Earning prize money of £5,234, that took his tally of British wins to 1,004, having picked up two at Newcastle last Thursday too, both over a mile and two furlongs and at 7-2 – on Winter Flower and Daring Leader, trained respectively by William Haggas in Suffolk and Chris Kellett in Lancashire, earning £3,888 and £3,245.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hart also claimed a third-placed finish on Sunday, on Lincoln Rockstar for South Yorkshire trainer Ivan Furtado in the 3.25pm Musselburgh Racecourse Premium Annual Membership Handicap over a mile and four furlongs.

Jason Hart riding Saxonia to victory at Musselburgh Racecourse on Sunday ahead of Criminal Shore (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Musselburgh Racecourse)

That race was won by Mohammed Tabti on Cougar at 5-1 for trainer Iain Jardine, formerly of Hawick but now based at Carrutherstown in Dumfries and Galloway, securing a top prize of £4,187.

“It’s all come together today and the new tactics and first-time blinkers both helped,” Jardine said.

“He’s also a winning hurdler, so he has plenty of stamina.”

Sunday’s meeting was the second in two days at Musselburgh and Saturday’s saw Selkirk trainer Katie Scott claim a second place and a third, with Falaise Blanc and Black Storm respectively, ridden by Hawick’s Greg Fairley and Callum Rodriguez.