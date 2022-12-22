Hawick jockey Jamie Hamilton a winner at the double at Ayr

Borders jockey Jamie Hamilton pictured with Fencote Belle at Wetherby Racecourse in 2017 (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Both Hamilton’s winners are trained by Mark Walford in North Yorkshire.

Five-year-old chestnut mare Ruby Island, sent off as 5/2 second favourite, took the 1.30pm Coral First for Racing National Hunt Maiden Hurdle’s £4,084 top prize and, an hour later, 11/4 chance Choosethenews, a five-year-old bay gelding, finished six lengths clear in the Coral Racing Club Novices’ Hurdle, claiming £4,357 in prize money.

Hamilton said: “They both won really well.

“I hadn’t ridden Ruby Island before but she was great on her debut over hurdles on ground that wasn’t ideal.

“Choosethenews had a good look at the paddock first time round but he is inexperienced and overall I was delighted with him.”

Hamilton wasn’t the only Hawick jockey celebrating at the South Ayrshire track as Craig Nichol won the 3pm Coral Committed to Safer Gambling Handicap Chase’s £7,624 top prize on Hitman Fred at 12/1 for Northumbrian trainer Rose Dobbin.

The day’s card opened with a second successive win for Beat Box, trained by James Ewart near Langholm and ridden by Edward Austin, in the 12.30pm Coral Racing Club Join for Free Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle, winning its £3,485 top prize.

Hawick trainer Ewan Whillans’ Ingleby Mackenzie, with Dylan Johnston riding, finished fourth in that race.

Ewart and jockey Danny McMenamin also claimed two second places at Ayr, with Thistle Ask at 1.30pm at 13/2 and Lord Roco at 3pm at 3/1.

5/2 second favourite Bois Guillbert proved to be another Scottish success story, winning the Coral Get Closer to the Action Junior National Hunt Hurdle for Perth and Kinross trainer Lucinda Russell and jockey Stephen Mulqueen at 1pm, claiming its £4,901 top prize.

Russell, set to saddle Ahoy Senor in the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park in Surrey on Boxing Day, said: “This is a lovely young horse with a really bright future.