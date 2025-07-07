Hawick jockey Greg Fairley set to make comeback 14 years on from last race under rules after ban for taking part in betting scam

Borders jockey Greg Fairley on Harwalla at Musselburgh in May 2008 (Photo: Jane Barlow/TSPL)

Hawick jockey Greg Fairley is to make a comeback today, July 7, after a 12-year ban for deliberately losing a race as part of a betting scam described at the time as Britain’s biggest ever.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 37-year-old, champion British apprentice in 2007, has been cleared to return to the sport by the British Horseracing Authority’s licensing committee after being warned off for a dozen years in 2011 for preventing a horse vying to win and passing on tips for financial reward.

Almost a decade and a half on, Fairley has been granted his licence back, with conditions attached, after having a previous application in May last year rejected despite his suspension expiring in December 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That ban followed Fairley being convicted of preventing the Staffy from obtaining the best possible placing in a race at Wolverhampton in March 2009 and breaching rules by taking part in a conspiracy to pass on inside information involving ten others also handed suspensions ranging from six months to 14 years.

Borders jockey Greg Fairley on Ramatni at Catterick in November 2007 (Photo: Gerard Binks/Yorkshire Post)

Fairley will make his comeback for trainer Iain Jardine, formerly of Hawick but based at Carrutherstown in Dumfries and Galloway since 2015, on Superior Council in the six-furlong Luxury Breaks at Western House Hotel Handicap at Ayr at 4.05pm, a class-six race offering a top prize of £4,187.

The six-year-old bay gelding is among 17 entries, three of them with fellow Hawick jockeys booked as riders – Rowan Scott on Back Tomorrow for Ewan Whillans’ Hawick yard, Jason Hart on Fallen Soldier for North Yorkshire trainers John and Sean Quinn and Rhys Elliott on Due Respect for Camptown’s Gary Rutherford.

Selkirk trainer Katie Scott has also got an entry lined up, Baby Rover, to be ridden by Joanna Mason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fairley, a tree surgeon by trade since his ban and also a work rider for Jardine and at Sandy Thomson’s Kelso yard since being allowed to return to non-racing jobs in the sport in December 2021 after having his disqualification partly lifted.

Thanking racing licensing officials for giving him another chance, Fairley issued a statement saying: “15 years ago, I chose a path that was wrong and paid a justifiably significant price for my poor decisions.

“I’m incredibly grateful to the licensing committee of the BHA for giving me a second chance.

“I would also like to thank Sandy Thomson, Iain Jardine and Charlie and Mark Johnston, who have all been very supportive.”