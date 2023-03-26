Hawick jockey Bruce Lynn stays in saddle for win at Kelso on Elvis Mail

Hawick jockey Bruce Lynn riding Elvis Mail to victory for Fife trainer Nick Alexander at Kelso on Saturday (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Kelso Races)

The nine-year-old grey gelding, a 100/1 outsider at the English festival, exited that two-mile-and-five-furlong race at its first fence after parting ways with Lynn but the pair stuck together at Kelso to win its 3.35pm Make Your Best Bet at BetVictor Handicap Chase by over seven lengths at 7/1, taking its £18,210 top prize.

3/1 favourite Half Shot, trained by Dumfries and Galloway’s Iain Jardine and ridden by Conor O’Farrell, finished second in that three-mile-two-furlong chase, with 4/1 joint-second-favourites Forward Plan and Doyen Breed, the latter trained by Kelso’s Sandy Thomson with Ryan Mania as jockey, third and fourth respectively.

Lynn, riding for Nick Alexander’s Kinneston stables at Leslie, near Glenrothes, said they had that earlier mishap to thank for Saturday’s success, explaining: “If he hadn’t unseated me at Cheltenham, we probably wouldn’t have come here.

Hawick jockey Bruce Lynn at Kelso at the weekend (Pic: Alan Raeburn/Kelso Races)

“He probably travelled a bit too well but he’s a classy horse over hurdles and fences.”

Irish jockey Paddy Brennan was chuffed to win the meeting’s £50,000 feature race, the 3pm BetVictor Herring Queen Series Final Mares’ Novices’ Handicap Hurdle, on 6/4 favourite Bonttay, a six-year-old bay mare trained by Fergal O’Brien in Gloucestershire, saying: “The ground is beautiful and the prize money is fantastic.

“I watched this day on TV last year and it’s worth coming all the way up for.

“Fergal O’Brien will be having plenty more runners here in future.

Lewis Stones riding Duty Calls for Yetholm's Sandy Forster at Kelso on Saturday (Pic: Alan Raeburn/Kelso Races)

“This was her first handicap and she was a very good bumper horse. She’s all quality and something to look forward to.”

Selkirk handler Stuart Coltherd’s Midnight Shuffle, ridden by his son Sam, finished as runner-up in the two-mile race at 16/1, over two lengths behind Bonttay.

Yetholm’s Sandy Forster was the only Borders trainer with a win to celebrate, taking the 4.45pm Lengthen the Odds at BetVictor Handicap Chase’s top prize of £5,281 with Duty Calls at 5/1.

Lewis Stones was in the ten-year-old bay gelding’s saddle for his first win since February last year and only his second ever.

Northumberland trainer Susan Corbett and jockey Dillan Hurst won the opening 1.50pm BetVictor Go North Cab on Target Handicap Hurdle with Les’s Legacy at 14/1, claiming its £15,609 top prize.

Thomson and Mania’s Salvino finished fifth in that two-mile-five-furlong race at 13/2 and they took third place in the next one, the 2.25pm Schloss Roxburghe Hotel Handicap Hurdle, with Flower of Scotland at 5/1.

That three-mile-two-furlong race’s £15,609 top prize was won by Jet Legs, a six-year-old bay gelding trained in Cumbria by Martin Todhunter and ridden by Patrick Wadge.

Lynn finished fifth in that one on Alexander’s Theme Tune.

Ballygeary won the 4.10pm Bet In-Running on Racing at BetVictor Novices’ Hurdle for Merseyside trainer Donald McCain, with Peter Kavanagh riding.

Victory in the last race of the day, the 5.20pm BetVictor Go North Jodami Series Final Open Flat Race, went to Bertie’s Ballet, trained by Cumbria’s Dianne Sayer and with O’Farrell riding.

Hawick trainer and jockey Donald Whillans and Craig Nichol’s Both Barrels finished third in that race, with Thomson and Mania’s Blue Baloo fourth.