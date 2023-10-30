Hawick jockey Bruce Lynn first past post on Elvis Mail in £50,000 Kelso feature race

​Hawick jockey Bruce Lynn delivered a ride fit for a king on 11/4 second favourite Elvis Mail to win Saturday’s £50,000 feature race at Kelso for Fife trainer Nick Alexander.

Bruce Lynn on Elvis Mail, right, and Ryan Mania on Empire Steel in Saturday's Edinburgh Gin Chase at Kelso (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

The nine-year-old grey gelding beat Highland Hunter, trained by Fergal O’Brien in Gloucestershire and with Paddy Brennan riding, by two lengths to claim the 1.29pm Edinburgh Gin Chase’s £26,015 top prize.

Kelso trainer Sandy Thomson’s 9/4 favourite Empire Steel, in front for much of the three-mile-two-furlong race with Ryan Mania in the saddle, had to settle for third place, just over two lengths behind Highland Hunter.

“We’ll work backwards from the Scottish National and there are plenty of races here for him as he likes the course,” said Alexander, based at Kinneston stables, near Glenrothes.

2023 Aintree Grand National winner Corach Rambler on his way to a fifth-placed finish for trainer Lucinda Russell and jockey Derek Fox in Saturday's Edinburgh Gin Chase at Kelso (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

“He travelled very well and, apart from one down the far side, he jumped nicely as well. He started out over two miles but he stays well now.”

Corach Rambler, Perth and Kinross trainer Lucinda Russell’s 2023 Aintree Grand National winner, finished fifth and last with Derek Fox riding.

“He’s never run that well first time out for us and I’ve always felt heavy ground isn’t ideal for him,” said Russell’s partner, Peter Scudamore.

Russell won four of the day’s other seven races, however, starting with Bollingerandkrug, ridden by Fox, in the 2.39pm Beauchamp Estates Handicap Chase at 6/4.

Derek Fox riding Bollingerandkrug to victory for Lucinda Russell at Saturday's races at Kelso (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

That was the eight-year-old bay gelding’s third win of the year at Kelso and fifth there altogether.

“He clearly loves it here as he’s never won anywhere else,” said Scudamore.

3/1 favourite Caithness made it a double for Russell’s Milnathort yard, with Patrick Wadge riding, in the day’s next race, Bill and Irene’s Celebration Handicap Hurdle at 3.14pm.

Fox notched up a hat-trick for Russell on 10/3 second favourite Old Gregorian in the race after, the 3.54pm division-two Just Add Tonic Events National Hunt Maiden Hurdle, and Conner McCann concluded a near 113-1 four-timer for her yard on Jem in Em in the last race of the day, the 5.04pm RacingTV.com/freetrial Conditional Jockeys’ Training Series Handicap Hurdle.

Hawick jockey Bruce Lynn celebrating winning Saturday's £50,000 Edinburgh Gin Chase at Kelso on Elvis Mail for Fife trainer Nick Alexander (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

Two of those victories were at the expense of Spittal-on-Rule trainer Paul Robson as he had to settle for runner-up spots in the 3.54pm and 5.04pm races, with Craig Nichol on Doyen du Bar and Dylan Johnston riding Haveyougotmymoney respectively.

Thomson and Mania were fourth in the former with Rob Roy Macgregor and Selkirk trainer Stuart Coltherd and jockey Oscar Palmer fourth in the latter with Dequall.

Saturday’s opener, the 12.54pm division-one Just Add Tonic Events National Hunt Maiden Hurdle, was won by Coniston George, trained in Cumbria by Nicky Richards and with Danny McMenamin as jockey.

Coltherd’s Flash du Pistolet, with his son Sam riding, was second in that one, with Valleyview Tommy third for Thomson and Mania.