Hawick jockey Bruce Lynn a winner at the double at Kelso

Hawick jockeys Bruce Lynn, Craig Nichol and Jamie Hamilton won four of the six races making up Kelso’s meeting yesterday, November 29, between them.

Hawick jockey Bruce Lynn winning the 2.10pm Racing TV Profits Returned to Racing Handicap Hurdle on Niceandeasy for Fife trainer Nick Alexander at Kelso's meeting on Wednesday (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

Lynn notched up a winning double for Fife trainer Nick Alexander, finishing first in the 2.10pm Racing TV Profits Returned to Racing Handicap Hurdle on 12/1 shot Niceandeasy and the last race of the day, the 3.20pm Racing TV Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Chase, on 5/2 favourite Gipsy Lee Rose.

Ten-year-old bay gelding Niceandeasy’s victory, by three-quarters of a length after a run of three miles and a furlong, was his first at Kelso, securing prize money of £4,753, though he’d notched up five elsewhere since 2017, two under Nichol while with South Lanarkshire trainer Keith Dalgleish, formerly of Hawick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

33/1 outsider Guernesey, ridden by Hamilton for Lilliesleaf trainer Jackie Stephen, was ruuner-up, with Nichol fifth on Haveyougotmymoney for Spittal-on-Rule handler Paul Robson and Brian Hughes sixth on Nights in Venice for Hawick’s Donald Whillans.

Hawick jockey Bruce Lynn winning the 3.20pm Racing TV Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase on Gipsy Lee Rose for Fife trainer Nick Alexander at Kelso's meeting on Wednesday (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

Nine-year-old grey mare Gipsy Lee Rose’s win, her first since one under Lynn at Hexham in Northumberland in April last year, landed the 3.20pm race’s top prize of £5,281.

Alexander was delighted with that 44-1 double, saying: “We had a couple of horses that ran moderately earlier on but it’s turned out to be a pretty decent day.

“Niceandeasy has winning form over fences and would have been placed in the Borders National last year if he hadn’t fallen at the second last.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nichol’s win, for Whillans on 3/1 second favourite Eden Mill, came in the 1.35pm Join Racing TV Now Handicap Hurdle over two miles and four furlongs, landing its top prize of £3,697.

Jockey Craig Nichol winning the 1.35pm Join Racing TV Now Handicap Hurdle at Kelso's meeting on Wednesday on Eden Mill for Hawick trainer Donald Whillans (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

That was the six-year-old chestnut gelding’s first win, though he’d finished second twice previously, both times with Nichol riding, at Kelso earlier this month and Ayr in January.

“He ran a great race here just over a fortnight ago and it’s nice to see him gain that first win,” said Nichol.

“He should hopefully go on from this.”

Hamilton won the 2.45pm Follow Racing TV on Instagram Novices’ Handicap Hurdle by a length and a half after two miles and six furlongs for Northumbrian trainer Pauline Robson on 10/3 second favourite Ballin Bay, landing £4,515 in prize money.

Hawick jockey Jamie Hamilton on Ballin Bay, left, and Brian Hughes on Enemy at the Gate at Kelso's meeting on Wednesday (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was the five-year-old bay gelding’s first win in six attempts.

6/4 favourite Enemy at the Gate, with Hughes riding for Whillans, was runner-up, with Nichol third on Firth of Forth for Northumberland’s Rose Dobbin and Lynn fourth and last on Beat the Retreat for Alexander.

11/8 favourite Wyenot, trained by Henry Daly in Shropshire, won the day’s opener, the 12.30pm Every Race Live on Racing TV Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, with Richard Patrick in the saddle.

Selkirk trainer Stuart Coltherd’s Similar Story finished second in that one at 13/2, by 19 lengths, with his son Sam riding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15/8 favourite Young Buster, trained by Fergal O’Brien in Gloucestershire, won the next one, the 1pm Follow Racing TV on X Novices’ Handicap Chase, with Paddy Brennan as jockey.

Nichol was third on Swallows Song for Iain Jardine, formerly of Hawick but now based at Carrutherstown; Theo Gillard was fourth on Prince des Fichaux for Hawick’s Ewan Whillans; and the Coltherds’ Overcourt was fifth and last.