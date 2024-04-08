Hawick jockey Bruce Lynn won one race at Musselburgh on Friday for Fife trainer Nick Alexander, on Not in Kansas (Photo: Alan Raeburn/Musselburgh Racecourse)

Lynn rode Not in Kansas to victory at the East Lothian track over two miles and three furlongs at 9/1 and 3/1 favourite Elvis Mail to a first-placed finish over three miles in Cumbria, both for Fife trainer Nick Alexander.

The former’s top prize, for the 7.10pm Racing TV Handicap Hurdle, was £3,697 and the latter’s, for the Elouise and Katie Memorial Trust Veterans’ Handicap Chase, £15,609.

Musselburgh and Carlisle’s meetings were intended to open and conclude Go North series finals weekend, sandwiching a day of racing at Kelso on Saturday but the Borders’ contribution to that line-up was called off due to its track being waterlogged.

The region’s only other placings at Musselburgh were a runner-up spot for Selkirk trainer Stuart Coltherd with Similar Story, ridden by Sean Quinlan and a second and a third place for his jockey son Sam on Champ Royal and Beaumesnil for Northumbrian trainer Susan Corbett.

At Carlisle, Lynn also claimed a third place, again for Alexander, on Travail d’Orfevre and Hawick trainer Ewan Whillans saw Hold the Note finish third, with Danny McMenamin riding.

Kelso’s next meeting is scheduled to be its Buccleuch Cup day next Monday, April 15.

Gates open at noon and the day’s first race will be off at 2pm.