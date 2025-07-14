Hat-trick of senior wins for Tweed Leader Jed Track at Jedburgh Border Games

Women’s 100m sprint winner Tess Renwick, centre, with sister Evie, left, and Caris Brus at 2025’s Jedburgh Border Games (Photo: TLJT)

Tweed Leader Jed Track scored a hat-trick of wins in the nine senior races at this year’s Jedburgh Border Games on Saturday.

Their winners at Jedburgh’s Riverside Park were Sarah Ross in the 800m open, Tess Renwick in the 100m women’s race and Caris Brus in a 100m invitation sprint.

Ross clocked 1:57.30 from a mark of 170m to win the half-mile handicap’s top prize of £500, with Hawick’s Mark Young and Sean Linton second and third respectively from 40m and 70m.

Renwick’s winning time was 12.23 seconds, from a 5m mark, earning a top prize of £100, with her sister Evie second, going from scratch, and Brus third, from 8.5m.

800m open winner Sarah Ross, left, at 2025’s Jedburgh Border Games (Photo: TLJT)

Brus won the invitation sprint for the second year running in 10.68 seconds, from a 23.5m mark, earning prize money of £200, with clubmates Scott Tindle and Evie Renwick second and third, from 4.75m and 14.5m.

The day’s biggest prize, £3,000 for winning the 110m Jed-Forest Sprint, went to Graeme Armstrong in a time of 11.24 seconds, from a 25.5m mark, with fellow Edinburgh runner Allan Hamilton second, from 25cm, and TLJT’s Danny Allison third, from 12m.

Hamilton won a 100m scratch sprint and its top prize of £300 in 10.77 seconds, with Kelso’s Douglas Young second and TLJT’s Craig Tindle third.

First place in a 90m over-40 veterans’ handicap went to Kelso’s John Fleming in 9.97 seconds, from a 9m mark, earning him £100. Selkirk’s Geoff Keen was runner-up and TLJT’s Gavin Maule third, from 16m and 31.5m.

Hawick’s Daniel Paxton won the 200m open in 22.38 seconds, from a 24m mark, landing a prize of £300, with Keen second, from 34m, and Peebles’ Findlay Boak third, from 12m.

Victory over 400m also went to a Hawick runner, Gala Harriers’ Robbie Welsh, in 50.14 seconds, from a mark of 27m, earning £200 in prize money.Kelso’s Matty Fleming was second, from 43m, and TLJT’s Gordon Armstrong third, from 16m.

Moorfoot Runners’ Charlotte Clare, handicapped at 195m, won the 1,500m open in 4:13.24, landing a top prize of £400, with Matty Fleming second, from 175m, and Young third, from 55m.

Seven youth races were run too, in two age brackets over 90m and 200m, with wins going to Kelso’s Reece Jackson and Jedburgh’s Innes Leitch in the former and Jack Smith, also of Jedburgh, and Peebles’ Arthur Tomyak in the latter.

Their respective winning times were 9.91 seconds from a mark of 21m, 9.45 from 17m, 23.32 from 48m and 23.3 from 24m.

Edinburgh’s Harry Lauder won the youths’ 400m race in 61.07 seconds, from a 39m mark, with Galashiels’ Harrison Combe first over twice that distance in 1:59.09, from 185m, and Berwick’s Jane Sangster coming out on top over 1,500m in 4:25.72, from 250m.

Jedburgh’s games were round five of the current season, with Innerleithen’s following this coming Saturday, Langholm’s on Friday, July 25, and Morebattle’s concluding round on Saturday, August 9.

Entries for Morebattle’s games close on Sunday, July 27. To enter online, go to https://www.entrycentral.com/bordersathletics