​Hat-trick of first places in Essex for Hawick jockey Jason Hart

Jason Hart on Master of My Fate at Lingfield Park on Tuesday (Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images)

​Hawick jockey Jason Hart scored a hat-trick of wins south of the border on Sunday.

Hart rode three winners for different trainers at that weekend meeting at Chelmsford City Racecourse, near Braintree in Essex, earning more than £44,000 in prize money all together.

His first was Venetian Lace at 12-1 over six furlongs for Charlie Johnston’s North Yorkshire yard, landing prize money of £13,085.

His second was Spring is Sprung at 7-2 for York trainer Paul Midgley over five furlongs, securing a top prize of £15,702.

Completing that day’s hat-trick, he guided Mr Swivell to a first-placed finish at 11-4 for Suffolk handler Kevin Philippart de Foy, with that mile-long race also offering a top prize of £15,702.

Hart went on to claim a further win at 9-2 over almost five furlongs at Surrey’s Lingfield Park Racecourse on Tuesday on Master of My Fate for John and Sean Quinn’s North Yorkshire yard, yielding a payout of £5,234.

Those four wins followed another a week ago on Monday at Redcar, near Middlesbrough, for the Quinns in the Racing TV Zetland Gold Cup Handicap.

That one was on Liberty Coach at 14/1 over a mile and two furlongs, earning £21,600.

Tuesday’s win took Hart up to a half-century of victories on the flat this season, from just over 300 runs, accompanied by 35 runner-up spots and 40.

Fellow Hawick jockey Rowan Scott was also a winner at last week’s Redcar meeting, on 6-5 favourite Boyne Lady over five furlongs for North Yorkshire trainer Roger Fell, landing a prize of £3,664.