​Grants worth almost £50,000 will help bowling club go green in more ways than one

Cockburnspath Bowling Club opening for the current season (Photo: Cockburnspath Bowling Club)

​A Berwickshire sports club has been bowled by a grant of almost £50,000 to help it go green on two fronts.

​Cockburnspath Bowling Club have been awarded two grants at the double totalling £47,000, giving them extra cause for celebration as they mark their 100th anniversary.

Both those handouts are from the Cockburnspath and Cove Community Fund.

One is for £27,000, to go towards the cost of maintaining the Bridgend club’s bowling green over the next three years, and the other, for £20,000, is to help them go greener by installing solar panels and battery storage units, not only reducing carbon emissions and improving their energy efficiency but also helping them cut their fuel bills.

Club spokesperson Jean Fairbairn welcomed that double payout, saying: We are incredibly grateful for this generous support from the Cockburnspath and Cove Community Fund.

“These grants will secure our club’s future for years to come.

“The professional maintenance will keep our green in top condition for all our members, while the solar panels will reduce our running costs and environmental impact.

“It means we can continue to provide a welcoming space where people of all ages can come together, stay active and be part of our close-knit community.”

The bowls club’s two grants are among four awarded by the fund, paid for by donations from firms operating wind farms in the Borders and totalling more than £60,000.

The other organisations being given handouts are Cockburnspath Village Hall and Sea the Change.

Just over £8,000 is going to the former to help fund a community cafe and £5,000 for the latter will go towards the cost of a van used in delivering cycling sessions and lessons in bike maintenance for children, as well as litter clean-ups in Cockburnspath, Cove and elsewhere in east Berwickshire area.

Neil Thompson, a member of the panel that picks the projects to benefit from the fund’s grants, believes their latest round of payouts will be money well spent, explaining: “It's really encouraging to see the range of innovative projects coming forward and the tangible difference they’re making in the community.

“When decisions are made by local residents who understand community priorities, we see funding going to projects that truly impact on the community, from vital improvements and maintenance to initiatives that bring people together and support environmental goals.”

Further information and online grant application forms can be found at https://www.foundationscotland.org.uk/apply-for-funding/funding-available/copath-cove-community-fund

The club are holding an event to mark their centenary this coming Saturday, with play beginning at 1.30pm.