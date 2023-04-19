Grand National winner Corach Rambler pays visit to Kelso

Corach Rambler, Saturday's Grand National winner at Aintree, making an appearance at Kelso on Monday (Photo: Alan Raeburn)

The nine-year-old bay gelding, trained by Lucinda Russell in Perth and Kinross and ridden by Derek Fox, was accompanied by actual royalty too as the Princess Royal was there to unveil a stone plaque to mark the racecourse’s 200th anniversary.

Welcoming both Russell, also winner of 2017’s Grand National with Borders-owned One for Arthur, and Princess Anne, course managing director Jonathan Garratt said: “This meeting fell exactly two years and one day after the inaugural fixture on the Berrymoss course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our congratulations go to Lucinda Russell and all her team for winning the Grand National again for Scotland.”

Hawick jockey Bruce Lynn riding Atlantic Dancer to victory for Nick Alexander at Kelso on Monday (Pic: Alan Raeburn)

Russell, 56, was out of luck at Monday’s meeting, however, her best finish being second place with Domandlouis, ridden by Stephen Mulqueen, in the day’s feature race, the 3.30pm Ashleybank Investments Reg and Betty Tweedie Handicap Chase.

That two-mile-seven-furlong race’s £7,922 top prize went to another Grand National winner, Maurice Barnes, in the saddle of Scotland’s first winner at the Aintree race, Rubstic in 1979.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now a trainer in Cumbria, he oversaw jockey Tommy Dawson’s victory on 12/1 chance Saint Arvans, a nine-year-old bay gelding.

“We’ve been wanting this ground and he’s enjoyed the step up in trip,” said the 72-year-old. “He’s won at two and two-and-a-half miles but it’s three miles for him now and we’ll be keeping him on the go.

Hawick jockey Bruce Lynn was a winner at the double at Kelso on Monday (Pic: Alan Raeburn)

The Borders’ trainers were out of luck this week but Hawick jockey Bruce Lynn scored a winning double for Fife’s Nick Alexander with Atlantic Dancer and Hierachy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former, a ten-year-old bay mare owned by the jockey’s family, finished first in the 3.55pm Manners le Garcon D’Or Mares’ Handicap Hurdle at 9/2 and the latter, a five-year-old bay mare, did likewise in the first 200 Years of Racing Open National Hunt Flat Race at 5.05pm at 7/2.

Lynn said: “Atlantic Dancer is very straightforward and she is in great form.

“She may go chasing but that could be be her for this season now.

Hawick jockey Lyall Hodgins riding Baron Briggs for trainer Sandy Thomson at Kelso on Monday (Pic: Alan Raeburn)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She’s a very good jumper and won with a bit in hand today.”

Northern Cardinal finished third in the second instalment of that two-mile race for Russell and Mulqueen at 5.40pm, with Lune de la Mer winning for Cheshire trainer Oliver Greenall and jockey Henry Brooke that time round.

Kelso trainer Sandy Thomson managed a couple of third-place finishes too, with Deluxe Range in the 2.15pm Berrymoss Bicentenary Handicap Hurdle and Baron Briggs in the 4.30pm Weatherbys Hamilton Buccleuch Cup.

Thomson’s son-in-law Ryan Mania was in the saddle for the former and Hawick’s Lyall Hodgins for the latter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad