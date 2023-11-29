​Gordon wheelchair racer Samantha Kinghorn named as Scottish Women in Sport’s para athlete of year

​Gordon wheelchair racer Samantha Kinghorn has been named as Scottish Women in Sport’s para athlete of the year.

Samantha Kinghorn celebrating after winning the women's 100m T53 final at July's Para Athletics World Championships in Paris (Pic: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

The 27-year-old was up against Glasgow curler ​Joanna Butterfield and Sutherland canoeist Hope Gordon for that accolade at Saturday’s ceremony in Glasgow.

Explaining why the Borderer got the nod, a spokesperson for the awards said: “Kinghorn has had a phenomenal year, setting four personal bests in a season that saw her take gold in the 100m at the world championships, plus silver in the 400m, 800m and relay.”

Kinghorn was also named as para athlete of the year at Scottish Athletics’ annual award for 2023, held in Glasgow too, at the end of last month.

