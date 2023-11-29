Gordon wheelchair racer Samantha Kinghorn named as Scottish Women in Sport’s para athlete of year
The 27-year-old was up against Glasgow curler Joanna Butterfield and Sutherland canoeist Hope Gordon for that accolade at Saturday’s ceremony in Glasgow.
Explaining why the Borderer got the nod, a spokesperson for the awards said: “Kinghorn has had a phenomenal year, setting four personal bests in a season that saw her take gold in the 100m at the world championships, plus silver in the 400m, 800m and relay.”
Kinghorn was also named as para athlete of the year at Scottish Athletics’ annual award for 2023, held in Glasgow too, at the end of last month.
Those accolades follow Kinghorn winning four medals, one gold and three silver, at the World Para Athletics Championships in France in July.
Her gold was for the T53 100m race and her solo silvers for 800m and 400m, plus a universal relay team medal.