​Good sports on the ball and on the run at Stow

Adult race-winners included James Fleming over 120m, Jess Robinson over 70m and 200m, Michael Haywood over the latter distance, Antonia Wesley and Ewan Robinson.
Among the week’s youth race-winners were Arthur Miller, Annabel Weir, Maisie Kidd and Lawrie McBeath.
1. 2025’s Stow Sports Week
S1-to-S3 five-a-side football winners at 2025’s Stow Sports Week, the Famous Five, with runners-up Lads in Red (Photo: Stow Sports Committee) Photo: Stow Sports Committee
2. 2025’s Stow Sports Week
Kelso and Scotland rugby hero Ross Ford was among the winners at 2025’s Stow Sports Week, at shot-put and sheaf-tossing (Photo: Alwyn Johnston) Photo: Alwyn Johnston
3. 2025’s Stow Sports Week
Killochyett celebrating after beating Stow 9-1 a week ago on Monday as part of this year’s Stow Sports Week (Photo: Stow Sports Committee) Photo: Stow Sports Committee
4. 2025’s Stow Sports Week
Victory in the mothers’ race at 2025’s Stow Sports Week went to Dani Johnson, with Jordan Moran second and Vicky Stirling third (Photo: Stow Sports Committee) Photo: Stow Sports Committee