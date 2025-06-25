2025 Stow Sports Week cup-winners, back from left, Ewan Robinson, Toby Denham, James Fleming, Jess Robinson and Michael Haywood, with, front, Antonia Wesley, Chase Donald and Lawrie McBeath (Photo: Stow Sports Committee)

​Good sports on the ball and on the run at Stow

​This year’s Stow Sports Week, concluding on Saturday gone, included a 9-1 defeat at football for the hosts by nearby Killochyett, wins for Scotland rugby legend Ross Ford winning at shot-put and sheaf-tossing, races aplenty and lots more.