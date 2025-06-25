2025 Stow Sports Week cup-winners, back from left, Ewan Robinson, Toby Denham, James Fleming, Jess Robinson and Michael Haywood, with, front, Antonia Wesley, Chase Donald and Lawrie McBeath (Photo: Stow Sports Committee)placeholder image
2025 Stow Sports Week cup-winners, back from left, Ewan Robinson, Toby Denham, James Fleming, Jess Robinson and Michael Haywood, with, front, Antonia Wesley, Chase Donald and Lawrie McBeath (Photo: Stow Sports Committee)

​Good sports on the ball and on the run at Stow

By Darin Hutson
Published 25th Jun 2025, 08:45 BST
​This year’s Stow Sports Week, concluding on Saturday gone, included a 9-1 defeat at football for the hosts by nearby Killochyett, wins for Scotland rugby legend Ross Ford winning at shot-put and sheaf-tossing, races aplenty and lots more.

Adult race-winners included James Fleming over 120m, Jess Robinson over 70m and 200m, Michael Haywood over the latter distance, Antonia Wesley and Ewan Robinson.

Among the week’s youth race-winners were Arthur Miller, Annabel Weir, Maisie Kidd and Lawrie McBeath.

For further details and more photos, go to Stow Sports Committee’s Face book page, https://www.facebook.com/StowSportsCommittee

S1-to-S3 five-a-side football winners at 2025's Stow Sports Week, the Famous Five, with runners-up Lads in Red (Photo: Stow Sports Committee)

S1-to-S3 five-a-side football winners at 2025's Stow Sports Week, the Famous Five, with runners-up Lads in Red (Photo: Stow Sports Committee)

Kelso and Scotland rugby hero Ross Ford was among the winners at 2025's Stow Sports Week, at shot-put and sheaf-tossing (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

Kelso and Scotland rugby hero Ross Ford was among the winners at 2025's Stow Sports Week, at shot-put and sheaf-tossing (Photo: Alwyn Johnston)

Killochyett celebrating after beating Stow 9-1 a week ago on Monday as part of this year's Stow Sports Week (Photo: Stow Sports Committee)

Killochyett celebrating after beating Stow 9-1 a week ago on Monday as part of this year's Stow Sports Week (Photo: Stow Sports Committee)

Victory in the mothers' race at 2025's Stow Sports Week went to Dani Johnson, with Jordan Moran second and Vicky Stirling third (Photo: Stow Sports Committee)

Victory in the mothers' race at 2025's Stow Sports Week went to Dani Johnson, with Jordan Moran second and Vicky Stirling third (Photo: Stow Sports Committee)

