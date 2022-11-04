Going expected to be good to soft for racing at Kelso tomorrow

Kelso racehorse trainer Sandy Thomson with Sirwilliamwallace (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Trained near Appleby-in-Westmorland, the seven-year-old bay gelding, to be ridden by Jonathon Bewley, faces seven rivals in the £20,000 Paxtons No 1 Kverneland Machinery and Spares Wishing Well Handicap Chase at 1.43pm.

Bewley Senior said: “He won three races over fences at Kelso about this time of year last year so he certainly goes all right on the track.

“He also jumped well on his comeback run at Hexham last month so we’re hoping for another big run and I think he will run very well.”

Broadway Joe, a Kelso winner last October over 2m 1f, is lined up to represent Fife trainer Nick Alexander in that race, with Danny McMenamin in the saddle.

Kelso trainer Sandy Thomson is also lining up a contender, Sirwilliamwallace, a nine-year-old bay gelding to be ridden by Ryan Mania.

The seven-race programme begins with the 12.33pm Racing TV Novices’ Hurdle, and County Durham trainer Rebecca Menzies has already booked the services of dual champion jockey Brian Hughes for Ballyporeen, a five-year-old bay gelding. Thomson is lining up Salvino for that race, to be ridden by Mania.

The going at Kelso is described as good to soft and soft in places following 10mm of rain on Tuesday.

Course managing director Jonathan Garrett said: “While the ground is on the firm side in the south of Britain, we’ve had just the perfect amount of rain and we’re looking forward to seeing some really nice-quality horses.”

