Going downhill is only positive for Borders cycling aces

William Brodie, left, and Stan Nisbet were both successful in championships at Glencoe (Pic by Phil Wilkinson)

And, to make it a Borders double, Peebles ace Stan Nisbet landed victory in the juvenile boys category.

Brodie, who lives in Denholm, managed to win the title during some of the worst weekend weather on the hill during the competition and was also fifth fastest man.

Commenting on his Mountain Biking course at Borders College and his first national win, Brodie told The Southern Reporter: “When I won the British title, I was buzzing!

" I’ve been so close over so many years that getting it done ticked off a goal for this year.

“I would definitely recommend the course to mountain bikers and anyone who is into sport.

“Competing at a high level around Europe is pretty nerve-racking and mentally quite hard, but you do get to grips with it.

"The experience on the college course helps prepare you for the national stage even though you are definitely going from being a big fish in a little pond to a little fish in a big pond.

“I’m truly grateful for the support that I have received from my lecturers and in particular, Andy Barlow and Innes Graham, as well as all of the local businesses who have backed me in a number of ways.

“And of course, my mum and dad have been a huge support in getting me to all the races and encouraging me along the way.”

Paying tribute to The Bike Shop in Innerleithen - owned by Gordon Hodge – Brodie went on to say: “I am extremely grateful to Gordon from The Bike Shop for bringing a replacement bike out to me in Andorra when my bike broke down and could not be repaired at the time.

"A huge thank you goes to him from me.”

Winning the Junior British Downhill Championship came on the back of Brodie taking part in the UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) Downhill World Cup tour, which saw him competing in Italy, Austria, Andorra, Slovenia and France.