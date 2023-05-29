Garry Pearson crashes out but fellow Duns driver Euan Thorburn secures podium place in 2023 Jim Clark Rally and Sunday win

2023 Jim Clark Rally winner Adrien Fourmaux and co-driver Alex Coria, with runners-up Keith Cronin and Mikie Galvin, right, and third-placed Euan Thorburn and Paul Beaton, left (Photo: British Rally Championship)

Duns driver Pearson, 31, claimed his first-ever Motorsport UK British Rally Championship podium place by finishing third on home turf in the Borders rally last year and was hoping to do better still in his new Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 and with new sidekick Dan Barritt but it didn’t work out that way.

A collision with a hay-bale on the opening stage of the rally at Longformacus on Friday night left his Polo’s bodywork damaged, though it didn’t cost him any time on the way to finishing third, and he went out altogether at the next stage, a re-run of the first 11.8-mile route, after being caught out by a corner and leaving the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​The British championship was the main event at 2023’s rally, sponsored by Alloa-based Beatson’s Building Supplies, but it was also a stage of the Protyre National Asphalt Rally Championship and several regional competitions, and Sunday’s Jim Clark Reivers Rally saw KNC Groundworks Scottish Rally Championship contenders join in too.

Frenchman Adrien Fourmaux in action at the weekend's Jim Clark Rally with co-driver Alexandre Coria (Pic: British Rally Championship)

Fourmaux and Alex Coria, factory drivers for Cumbria’s M-Sport, had established a 28-second lead over last year’s winner, Irish driver Keith Cronin, with Mikie Galvin alongside him, in their Ford Fiesta Rally2 by the end of Friday’s two stages and they kept their noses in front throughout Saturday’s stages to return to the Duns town centre victorious after 66 miles of racing along closed roads in the Borders.

“We can be really happy with that, and the car has been in a good position all weekend, so yes, we’re very happy,” said Fourmaux, 28, on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were really enjoying the rally. It was really technical and slippery in places. We had a really good day yesterday and then we could just enjoy the stages today.”

“I am really enjoying the British Rally Championship and it is very different being on the gravel and then the Tarmac. It is really interesting.”

Cronin finished as runner-up in his Polo R5 and Euan Thorburn flew the flag for Duns in Pearson’s enforced absence by taking third place in his Ford Focus WRC with Paul Beaton alongside.

Citroen C3 Rally2 driver James Ford, of Lancashire, was fourth overall and first among the national asphalt championship challengers, with Neil Shanks as co-driver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

County Durham’s David Henderson and co-driver Chris Lees rounded out the top five in their Fiesta Rally2.

After Thorburn, 36, Dale Robertson was the next Duns driver home in eighth place in his Fiesta Rally2, accompanied by Keir Beaton, with St Boswell’s Ross Hunter and co-driver Martin Woodcock 13th in their Mitsubishi Evo and Cornhill-on-Tweed’s Michael Binnie and Duns co-driver Claire Mole 14th in much the same motor.

Not content with his podium placing the day before, Thorburn also won Sunday’s Reivers Rally for the second year running.

He was fastest on the opening stage, with Henderson as his nearest challenger, and kept just ahead of the Englishman over the course of the day’s six tests, with his time on the second pass of the Westruther stage earning him victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Henderson’s second place overall earned him the consolation prize of a maximum haul of Scottish Rally Championship points, however.

Arbroath’s Hugh Brunton and Brechin co-driver Drew Sturrock finished third in their Skoda Fabia R5.