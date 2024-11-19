Galashiels judo coach Tam Hardie now a sixth dan

Tam Hardie with his sixth-dan rokudan belt (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Almost half a century’s worth of dedication to judo has led to Galashiels coach Tam Hardie being awarded sixth-dan status.

​Hardie, head coach at the town’s Focus Judo Club, was presented with the red and white rokudan belt marking that achievement by eighth dan Rick Kenney.

Galashiels-based Kenney, also chairman of ClubSport Borders, was examiner when Hardie gained his first-dan black belt at the age of 24 back in 1989, so he’s delighted to see how far the 59-year-old has progressed in the martial art since, he said.

“I am honoured to present Tam with his sixth dan after being present when he gained his first dan 35 years ago,” he said while handing over Hardie’s latest belt.

Tam Hardie, left, after being presented with his sixth-dan rokudan belt by Rick Kenney (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

“This is a well-deserved achievement for someone who embodies all the values and principles associated with judo.”

Hardie, a painter and decorator by trade with WM Graham and Son in Galashiels, first took up judo in 1978 at the age of 13 at the Livingstone Place club he now coaches at.

He was coached by Bill Hislop, Bill Graham and Jock Granger as he learnt the ropes, eventually moving on to helping out with coaching in 1986 and becoming the club’s senior coach three years later.

Hardie, a senior examiner for Judo Scotland, reached the competitive grade of second dan in 1992 and followed that up with his third-dan black belt in 1996 and being crowned Scottish champion in the sub-86kg weight class in 1997.

Tam Hardie at Focus Judo Club in Galashiels after being presented with his sixth-dan rokudan belt by Rick Kenney (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

He was granted fourth-dan status in 2004 and reached the technical grade of fifth dan, the last black belt awarded by grading, in 2010.

Telling of his joy at becoming a sixth dan, father-of-three Hardie, married to Irene, said: “While I was becoming the judoka I am today, I trained at many other judo clubs in Edinburgh and I would like to say thanks to their coaches for being an important part of my journey – Andy Malcolm, Jimmy Rankin and Jim and Sheila Syrett – and also to Stuart Gordon at Focus, my long-time training partner and uke over the past 37 years and someone who has been there with me throughout every grading, as well as to all the countless training partners I've had over the past 46 years of judo. I am very grateful.”