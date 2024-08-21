Gerry Moss after being given an Eric Liddell Recognition Award by Sue Caron at Grangemouth on Sunday (Photo: Neil Renton)

Gala Harriers stalwart Gerry Moss is among ten winners of awards handed out on Sunday to mark the centenary of Scottish athlete Eric Liddell’s 400m gold medal win at 1924’s Olympics in France.

Moss, a Harriers member for almost a decade and a half, has been club together officer there for over ten years as well as coaching.

His citation for one of the first ten of 20 Eric Liddell Recognition Awards to be handed out this year states: “While Gerry is employed as a club together officer, he goes way beyond his allotted time to deliver athletics to youngsters at numerous rural locations in the Borders, including a weekly session of inclusive athletics for youngsters with disabilities and an athletics breakfast club at a local primary school.”

His fellow winners – given their awards at this year’s Scottish senior and age-grade athletics championships at Grangemouth at the weekend – are Stenhousemuir’s Harry Baird, East Kilbride’s Kaitlyn Clark, Inverclyde’s Kay Cooke, Stornoway’s William MacRury, Inverness’s Grant Nairn, Annan’s Theo Nicholson, Dundee’s Lorna Rogers, Dunfermline’s Mara Webber and Aberdeeen’s David Scott.

Gerry Moss, far left, and other winners of Eric Liddell Recognition Awards with Sue Caron at Grangemouth on Sunday (Photo: Neil Renton)

Moss was both delighted and surprised to be presented with that accolade by Liddell’s niece Sue Caron, saying: “I am deeply honoured to have received an Eric Liddell award from Scottish Athletics.

“It came as a big surprise and it was a moment I’ll cherish.

“It was great. It’s a real privilege.

“The under-20 track and field championships were being held on the same day so there was a great atmosphere at Grangemouth Stadium with that event going on.”

Passion, compassion and integrity are stated as the criteria for earning the new awards and Moss reckons the 236-strong club’s commitment to those values played a big part in him landing that recognition.

“The spirit of the club really reflects all of the criteria given, so the award’s as much for the club as a whole as for me,” said the 62-year, of Galashiels.

Nominations for the next round of recipients of recognition awards are open now and will close on Tuesday, October 1, and all 20 winners will also be eligible for November’s Eric Liddell 100 Awards.