Galashiels ​Academy to host wrestling show

Wrestler Hera is about to make her Borders debut

​Galashiels Academy’s assembly hall is to host a World-Wide Wrestling League show this coming Sunday.

​Doors open at the Elm Row venue at 1.30pm, with the first bell following half an hour later.

Ringside front-row tickets cost £19 and general admission is £13, available online via www.W3Lwrestling.com or at gift-shop Guess What? in Channel Street in Galashiels.

Sunday’s show, being filmed for streaming by Demand Progress Plus, will see three championships defended.

Among those wrestling will be TJ Rage, going up against Lou King Sharp and reportedly looking for revenge on behalf of his tag-team partner Krieger for Sharp’s switch to Luke Aldridge’s commune costing him the W3L world championship.

Aldridge will also be in action, defending his W3L world championship title against Saqib Ali.

W3L wrestling showdown champion Irn Drew Marshall will also be defending a title.

The other title being defended is the W3L breakout championship, currently held by Hugo Harris but about to be contested by Sami Sparx.

Completing Sunday’s five-fight card will be powerlifter Hera, alias Kara Shaw, making her Borders debut.

“A total of five matches will take place, with the event promising non-stop action that will have families in attendance on the edge of their seats,” said promoter Mike Musgrave.

“Ever popular with kids and families, for over 20 years we have been bringing the very best in professional wrestling from around the world to towns all across the UK and always enjoy our visits to the Borders.”