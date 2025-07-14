Gala Harriers U20 Isla Paterson is first female finisher at 2025’s Scottish trail-running championships at Crieff
Paterson clocked a time of 39:07 to finish as leading lady and 26th overall at the 10km Perth and Kinross race, as well as being the fastest Borderer in a field of 250-plus.
Central Athletic Club’s Hamish Hickey was overall winner in 32:59, almost a minute ahead of the time of 33:56 recorded by runner-up Moray Pryde, of Lothian Running Club.
Paterson’s clubmate Katie Rourke was fourth female finisher, and 32nd all together, in 40:03, just missing out on a podium placing by six seconds.
Central’s Grace Whelan was second-fastest woman, and 29th all told, in 39:24, with Bellahouston Road-Runners’ Catriona MacDonald third, and 31st overall, in 39:57.
Dundee Road-Runners won the men’s team prize at the Strathearn Harriers-organised meeting, with Shettleston Harriers second and Central third.
The women’s team prize went to Central, with Edinburgh Athletic Club as runners-up and Garscube Harriers third.
Gala under-15 Gregor Adamson was first Borderer home in the day’s 5km junior race in 18:39, just over two minutes behind the time of 16:34 that won it for Ross County Athletics Club’s Lachlan Thomas.
Moorfoot Runners under-15 Thea Harris was fastest girl in her age bracket and 15th overall in a field of 36 in 20:21.
Gala under-17 Ava Richardson was second to Harmeny Athletic Club’s Nancy Corrie in hers and 17th all told in 20:42, Corrie’s winning time being 20:04.
