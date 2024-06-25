Gala Harriers teenager Ava Richardson helps Scotland win bronze medal at youth mountain-running cup in Spain
The 15-year-old finished the 5.4km circular loop in 32:40, placing 44th out of 55 finishers.
First home for the Scots was Giffnock North Athletics Club’s Ruth Walsh in eighth place in 29:20, followed by Edinburgh Athletic Club’s Jessica Taylor, ninth in 29:22, and her clubmate Elsa McGregor, 16th in 29:44.
Those times earned Scotland’s first team medal at the annual event since 2008 after finishing third out of the 15 countries competing, 14 points behind winners Spain but only two shy of runners-up the USA.
Their male counterparts finished ninth, thanks to Garscube Harriers’ James Alexander placing 18th out of a field of 57 in 25:24, Lasswade Athletic Club’s Rowan Taylor 26th in 26:23, Ross County Athletics Club’s Lachlan Thomas 36th in 27:07 and Strathearn Harriers’ Andrew Grant 38th in 27:30.
2025’s race, the 18th, will be held next June at Bratislava in Slovakia.
