​Gala Harriers’ senior men finish third at latest east district cross-country league meeting

​A third-place finish at the second east district cross-country league meeting of the season, held at Dundee’s Camperdown Park on Saturday, has moved Gala Harriers’ senior men’s team up to fourth overall in the competition’s standings.

Gala's U15/U17 girls' team of, from left, Ava Richardson, Kacie Brown, Kirsty Rankine, Jaidyn Brown and Poppy Lunn at Saturday's east district cross-country league meeting at Dundee (Pic: Gala Harriers)

Their male masters team are in pole position in their table, though level on points with Fife’s second-placed PH Racing Club, and on target to retain their title if they can back up their performances so far at the one meeting remaining, taking place at Bathgate in West Lothian in January.

Gala’s men were among 202 running an 8km double loop and Darrell Hastie finished third overall, and as fastest veteran over 40, in 27:00, just over a minute and a quarter behind winner Jamie Crowe, of Central Athletic Club. Marcus D’Agrosa and Robbie Welsh were the Galashiels club’s next runners back, finishing 12th in 28:38 and 13th in 28:56.

Making up the rest of their team were Gary Trewartha, Iain Stewart and Frank McElroy, respectively crossing the line 44th in 31:11, 55th in 32:02 and 95th in 34:39. Trewartha was seventh veteran and Stewart 13th.

Annabel Cregan, Molly Trewartha and Rowan Johnston at Saturday's east district cross-country league meeting at Dundee (Pic: Gala Harriers)

Teviotdale Harriers veteran Greg Walker wasn’t far behind McElroy, getting back 105th in 35:16, and his clubmate and fellow veteran Scott Watson was 135th in 37:09.

Earlier on, proceedings got under way with under-11 girls racing over 1,600m, with Lauderdale Limper Rowan Johnston the first Borderer back, placing ninth in 6:28 out of a field of 51.

Gala’s Annabel Cregan was 11th, also in 6:28 and her clubmate Molly Trewartha was 25th in 6:45.

Further back, Teviotdale’s Freya Walker and Amber Smith were 31st in 7:11 and 38th in 7:25.

Gala Harriers youths including Irvine Welsh, far left, and Zico Field, second from right, at Saturday's east district cross-country league meeting at Dundee (Pic: Gala Harriers)

Teviotdale’s Callan Michie was 39th under-11 boy in 6:57.

Angus McCarthy was first back for Gala’s under-13 boys running over 3,200m, placing 39th in a field of 65 in 13:52, with Teviotdale’s Alfie Walker 45th in 14:08.

Gala under-13 girls Holly Craig and Annabelle Stewart crossed the line together in 16th and 17th in 14:11, with Amber Gajczak finishing 36th in a field of 58 in 15:27.

Next off were under-17 boys racing over 6,400m, and Gala’s Irvine Welsh was first Borderer back, placing 20th in 23:45, with clubmates Zico Field and Matty Flemming 23rd in 24:00 and 32nd in 26:08.

Gala Harriers under-15 boys Seb Darlow, Oliver Hastie and Charlie Dalgliesh at Saturday's east district cross-country league meeting at Dundee (Pic: Gala Harriers)

Some 107 women took on the same two-lap route as the under-17 lads, with Gala’s Julie Johnstone finishing 36th overall and as tenth veteran in 29:28 and clubmate Lisa Dalgliesh 55th, and 23rd veteran, in 31:22.

In the under-15 boys’ 4,000m race, Gala’s Oliver Hastie, Seb Darlow and Charlie Dalgliesh finished 17th in 15:21, 24th in 15:53 and 25th in 15:59 out of a field of 44, with Teviotdale’s Craig Watson 29th in 16:15.

A combined under-15 and 17 girls’ race saw Gala’s Ava Richardson finish seventh overall out of 88, and as fifth under-15, in 15:58, with clubmates Kirsty Rankine 12th overall and seventh under-15 in 16:14, Poppy Lunn 46th in 18:04, Kacie Brown 49th in 18:21 and Jayden Brown 65th in 19:15. Teviotdale’s Jessica Smith was 53rd in 18:37.