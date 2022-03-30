Gala Harriers runners win medals in three classes at relay championships

Gala Harriers women's over-40 runners Pamela Baillie, Joeleen Mckean and Sara Green (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

The Galashiels club entered an array of races – held over three, four or six legs covering between three and six miles – enjoying most success in the masters’ classes.

Their biggest win was in the category for women over the age of 40, with Pamela Baillie, Katy Barden, Joeleen McKean and Sara Green’s time of 1:56:55 earning them gold medals.

That was win number six for Gala in the four-stage W40 class in the last eight times the relays have been run.

Gala’s women’s 50-plus team – Carole Fortune, Wendy Roethenbaugh and Eileen Maxwell – weren’t far behind, picking up silver medals for a time of 1:28:11.

They were one of two Gala teams in that three-stage class and the other – comprising Julie Johnstone, Eileen Nicol and Jocelyn Richard – only just missed out on joining them on the podium, finishing fourth in 1:35:54.

Gala’s men’s senior team, including five debutants – made up of Mikey Turnbull, Scott Walker, Grant Dilasser, Brucey Ronaldson, Bob Noble and Darrell Hastie – finished 28th overall for the six-stage relay in a total time of 2:50:00.

Gala’s over-40 men’s team – Wayne Mcintosh, Graeme Murdoch, Magnus Inglis, Brian Aitchison, Simon Adamson and Gary Trewartha – finished six places ahead of them overall in 2:40:15, also earning bronze medal in their masters category.

Lauderdale Limpers’ team of Cameron McNeill, Marc Wilkinson, Mark Barrett, Gregor Ker, Dylan Theedam Parry and his dad Leahn Parry were 26th in 2:48:34.

Teviotdale Harriers’ line-up of Colin Welsh, Andrew Gibson, Alan Inglis, Alastair Walker, Alan Coltman and Rory Anderson weren’t far behind, finishing 29th in 2:52:11.

Neil Christie, Darren Scott, Tony Lunn and Bob Johnson were Gala’s representatives in the over-50 men’s race and they finished 11th in 2:06:40.

The fastest male Borderer by leg, in the short class, was Gala’s Wayne Mcintosh, ranked 54th with 0:17:35.

Gala’s Darrell Hastie was quickest in the long-leg rankings, coming 22nd with 0:31:12.

Pamela Baillie was also ranked 22nd, with 0:20:58, the quickest time among the region's runners for the women’s short leg, with Sara Green claiming that accolade for long legs, placing eighth in 0:36:57.

Photos:

Photo 1 – W40 team – (L to R) Pamela Baillie, Joeleen Mckean and Sara Green (missing: Katy Barden)

Photo 2 – W50 team – (L to R) Wendy Roethenbaugh, Carole Fortune and Eileen Maxwell