Gala Harriers’ over-40s win medals at Livingston national road relays

Gala Harriers' over-40 ladies' team of Pamela Baillie, Katy Barden, Joeleen Mckean and Sara Green at Livingston (Photo: Bobby Gavin)

That turnout at the West Lothian event yielded two medals, both in their respective genders’ over-40 veterans’ classes – a silver for the Galashiels club’s ladies and a bronze for their gents.

The relays alternate loops of three and six miles, with teams made up of three to six runners, depending on the age category involved.

Gala’s 40-plus team of Pamela Baillie, Katy Barden, Joeleen Mckean and Sara Green finished in 1:53:21, exactly a minute behind winners Garscube Harriers but well ahead of third-placed Kinross Road Runners in 2:04:28.

Gala Harriers' male over-40 team of Iain Stewart, Darrell Hastie, Simon Adamson, Gary Trewartha, Paul Henderson and Graeme Murdoch with other runners at Livingston (Pic: Bobby Gavin)

Green and Barden clocked the first and second fastest times respectively, 33:16 and 36:33, for their long laps and Baillie and Mckean the third and fifth for their shorter laps, 21:11 and 22:21.

Gala’s ladies’ senior team of Lucy Brownlee, Flora Johnston, Rebekka Mitchell and Katie Rourke finished in 2:07:30, placing 16th.

The club’s 50-plus team of Julia Johnstone, Wendy Roethenbaugh and Eileen Maxwell were fourth in their class in 1:23:16, missing out on a bronze medal by five seconds.

Johnstone was second fastest veteran over 50 on the three-mile lap and Roethenbaugh the third fastest on the six-mile lap, clocking 39:18 and 20:46.

Lucy Brownlee on the run for Gala Harriers at Livingston on Saturday (Pic: Bobby Gavin)

Gala’s men fielded a senior team at Livingston’s St Margaret’s Academy made up of Mike Turnbull, Bruce Ronaldson, Grant Dilasser, Andy Painting, Bob Noble and Scott Walker, finishing in 2:44:54 as 22nd team overall.

Their over-40 men’s team of Iain Stewart, Darrell Hastie, Simon Adamson, Gary Trewartha, Paul Henderson and Graeme Murdoch finished in 2:34:29, securing third place, two minutes behind second-placed Metro Aberdeen Running Club but over seven minutes clear of fourth-placed Cambuslang Harriers.

Hastie was fastest man over 40 with 29:21 and Murdoch the fifth fastest with 32:30 on the long lap.

The male over-50 team of James Dennison, Liam Kemp, Tony Lunn and Bob Johnson completed their race in 2:10:42, finishing tenth, a pulled hamstring having hampered Dennison on the first leg.

Gala Harriers, from left, Ava Richardson, Kirsty Rankine and Erin Gray at a Schools International Athletic Board cross-country event in Liverpool at the weekend (Pic: Neil Renton)

Schools International Athletic Board (SIAB) is for elite junior athletes who have placed in the top 8 of National XC competitions. This weekend saw the SIAB XC International at Sefton Park Liverpool.

Three younger Gala Harriers were also in action representing Scotland at a Schools International Athletic Board cross-country event for elite junior athletes staged at Liverpool’s Sefton Park at the weekend.

Kirsty Rankine, Ava Richardson and Erin Gray were the club’s runners in Merseyside.

Rankine, competing in the under-15 girls’ class, was the fifth Scottish counter and 26th overall.

Richardson, running in the junior mixed relay, helped secure a silver medal for Team Scotland.