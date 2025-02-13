​Gala Harriers’ Darrell Hastie is hastiest at 2025 Scottish masters’ cross-country championships at Dundee

Kelso’s Hastie completed the 8km course for men aged 40 to 64 in 26:07, 50 seconds ahead of nearest rival Iain Whittaker, of Edinburgh Athletic Club.

He was one of six members of the Galashiels club running, with over-45 Gary Trewartha the next home, 55th in 30:35, followed by fellow over-45 Iain Stewart, 67th in 31:17; over-40 Frances McElroy, 89th in 32:45; over-50 James Dennison, 113th in 33:59; over-55 Sinclair Hill, 120th in 34:31; and over-60 Ian Maxwell, 129th in 35:13.

They were accompanied by three Teviotdale Harriers, over-40 Greg Walker placing 22nd in 28:47 and over-55s Alan Inglis and Alan Coltman respectively 132nd in 35:30 and 188th in 47:35.

In the day’s 6.4km race for women and men over 65, Gala Harriers over-40 Sara Green was second overall in a field of 146 in 24:40, just six seconds behind winner Helen Leigh, of Inverness Harriers.

Gala’s other individual medallist was Katy Barden, placing sixth overall and as first veteran over 45 in 25:52, 27 seconds ahead of her nearest rival in that age band.

Moorfoot Runners’ Carol Moss secured an over-60 veterans’ silver medal after finishing 34th in 28:20.

The efforts of Gala’s over-50 ladies’ team secured them a bronze medal, with counters Pamela Baillie 31st overall and fifth over-50 in 27:58, Julie Johnstone 41st overall and eighth over-50 in 28:39 and Gillian Lunn 62nd overall and 12th in her age bracket in 30:22.

Also representing Gala were over-65 Bob Johnson, over-50 Lisa Dalgliesh, over-60 Eileen Maxwell, over-55s Eileen Nicol and Gillian Archibald and over-65 Shelagh King, respectively finishing 43rd in 28:50, 78th in 31:42, 83rd in 32:08, 111th in 35:12, 129th in 37:54 and 142nd in 42:27 and over-45 Morag Michie was running for Teviotdale, placing 105th in 33:52..

Gala Harriers, from left, James Dennison, Gary Trewartha, Ian Maxwell, Darrell Hastie, Sinclair Hill and Ian Stewart at 2025's Scottish masters' cross-country championships at Dundee on Saturday (Photo: Gala Harriers)

Sara Green at Saturday's 2025 Scottish masters' cross-country championships at Dundee (Photo: Pete Bracegirdle)

Katy Barden at Saturday's 2025 Scottish masters' cross-country championships at Dundee (Photo: Pete Bracegirdle)

Gillian Archibald at Saturday's 2025 Scottish masters' cross-country championships at Dundee (Photo: Pete Bracegirdle)