Gala Harriers athletes among the medals from Moorfoot

From left, Isla Paterson, Kirsty Rankine and Zico Field

Championship medals were on offer for U15, U17 and U20 runners, and over 100 athletes came from all over Scotland to race.

U13s and U15s competed in a challenging 3k course, with Gala Harrier runner Kirsty Rankine taking home her first championship bronze medal for the U15s.

U17s and U20s competed in the full 5.8k adult rollercoaster of a course, with around 100ft of climbing.

This year, it was led from start to finish by the eventual winning runner, Sam Griffin from Aberdeen AAC, who jogged in to the finish just a second outside the course record in 25.14.

The women’s record was smashed by three minutes by Moorfoot athlete Scout Adkin, who came home in a time of 26.14.

In the U17s Scottish Championship, Gala again did very well, with two young Harriers, Isla Paterson (U17) and Zico Field (U17) delighted to win bronze medals.