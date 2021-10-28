Gala Harriers among medal winners at national cross-country relay championships

Gala Harriers, from left, Julie Johnstone, Lindsay Dun and Carole Fortune won a bronze medal in their class at Saturday's national cross-country relay championships in Perth

First off were the girls, with under-13 Kirsty Rankine getting off to a great start over a fast 2.5km course to hand over to U15 Erin Gray in 17th. Erin pulled the girls up to 10th, leaving U17 Isla Paterson to bringing the team home in 12th.

In this event, Gala also fielded an incomplete team, with U13 Kacie Brown and U15 Poppy Lunn getting their first taste of national relays.

Next up were the boys. Some 98 teams toed the starting line and Archie Dalgliesh set off for the U13s over the same 2.5km course, fighting his way through the field and handing over to U15 Zico Field in 11th. Zico had a strong run and pulled back a few places to eighth, leaving Ewan Christie for what was possibly the Gala run of the day, charging through the field and then holding on for fourth overall.

Gala Harrier Erin Gray in action at Perth

A second Gala team consisting of Charlie Dalgliesh, Ross Christie and Cameron Rankine finished 28th overall.

The Harriers’ senior and masters teams were also in action, racing over a scenic 4km loop.

Three teams featured for Gala in the women’s race, the A team being set on their way by Sara Green with an opening leg of 14:37 mins, followed by Lizzie Macleish (16:18), Lisa Dalgliesh (17:34) and Charlotte Hendry (19:36) for 28th place overall.

W40 team members Gill Lunn (16:32), Pamela Baillie (16:11) and Katy Barden (15:42) combined for fifth place overall, just over 10 seconds outside the medal spots.

Gala Harriers' Archie Dalgleish on the run at Scone Palace

Highlight of the day for the Gala team was a bronze-medal winning performance from the W50 team, with Julie Johnstone (17:54), Lindsay Dun (17:28) and Carole Fortune (17:47) taking third place.

The M40 team of Gary Trewartha (13:13), Brian Aitchison (13:49), Graeme Murdoch (13:41) and Wayne Mcintosh (13:28) also left the course with bronze medals around their necks but later revisions of the results relegated them to fourth place.

Darrell Hastie led the senior men's team out with a 12:22 min leg, the baton then being passed to Fergus Johnston (14:57), Paul Henderson (15:41) and Iain Buckley (16:34), resulting in 70th place overall.

Bob Johnson completed the team’s efforts by running a solid solo leg of 16:34.

Zico Field in action for Gala Harriers at Perth

Ewan Christie representing Gala Harriers at Perth

Gala Harriers, back from left, Euan Christie, Ross Christie and Cameron Rankine with, front, Archie Dalgleish, Zico Field and Charlie Dalgleish at Perth

Gala Harriers, from left, Kacie Brown, Isla Paterson, Erin Gray, Kirsty Rankine and Poppy Lunn at Scone Palace