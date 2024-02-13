Gala Harrier Sara Green retains Scottish masters cross-country title at Forres
Green won the day’s six-kilometre race for men over the age of 65 and women in a time of 24 minutes and 12 seconds to retain the title she won a year ago in Glasgow in 23:06.
That was 70 seconds ahead of runner-up Sandy McDougall, of Dundee Hawkhill Harriers, with Sarah Attwood, of Inverness’s Highland Hill Runners, third in 25:56.
Moss was 18th overall, and first in the over-55 category, in 27:50, though female over-60 Fiona Matheson, of Falkirk Victoria Harriers, got back before her, in tenth place in 27:03.
Moss’s Moorfoot clubmate Mike Goddard was second man back over 70 in 30:51, behind Fife Athletic Club’s Tony Martin, in 27:48. Goddard was 46th all told, with Martin placing 17th out of 94.
The region wasn’t represented in a field of 106 for Sunday’s eight-kilometre race for men aged 40 to 64 at the town’s Grant Park, won by East Kilbride’s Grant Baillie in 29:04, with Moray’s Ben Livesey second in 29:15 and Aberdeen’s Jim Tole third in 29:45.