Gala Harrier Sara Green one of winners at Scottish inter-district cross-country championships

Gala Harrier Sara Green on the run at Perth (Pic: Neil Renton)

It being a British Athletics Cross Challenge event, the Borderers present were racing alongside teams from elsewhere in the UK as well as the east, west and north of Scotland.

First up were the under-13 boys, and Gala’s Gregor Adamson and Charlie Dalgliesh finished 21st and 23rd overall respectively in 12:24 and 12:27, making them 11th and 12th for the east.

In her first year as an under-15, Kirsty Rankine finished 20th overall and eighth for the east in 16:53, with Elise Field clocking 19:01 for 54th place.

Gala Harrier Darrell Hastie on the run at Perth (Pic: Neil Renton)

Isla Paterson, running in the combined U17/U20 class was 29th overall, 20th U17 and fifth counter for the east, earning a silver team medal, in 25:12.

Green, continuing her winning streak of late, was tenth overall, first female veteran over 40 and third counter for the east, winning a team gold medal in the combined senior UKA U20, with 30:30.

Last up was Darrell Hastie in the men’s senior and UKA U20, finishing 36th overall, 11th for the east and third male veteran over 40 in 27:32.

In the U15 boys’ 4km, Archie Dalgliesh finished 47th in 16:06.

Gregor Adamson on the run for the east district at Scone Palace (Pic: Neil Renton)

In the U17/U20 boys’ 6km, Zico Field was 52nd, and 39th U17, in 22:25.

The fastest senior man was the east’s Jamie Crowe in 24:55 and student Megan Keith was fastest woman in 28:58.

Gala Harrier Isla Paterson running for the east district at Perth at the weekend (Pic: Neil Renton)

